Where to find the UFO in GTA 5 Online: UFO locations explained

GTA 5 Online players have been seeing some strange things over the skies north of the city of Los Santos.
As of Friday, October 15, a new 'Sightseeing Event' is now available on GTA 5 Online; that involves spotting and tracking a UFO so that players can begin the new event and see what it is all about.
GTA 5 Online players must note that these UFOs can only be found at six different locations between 10pm-3am and only from October 15-20.
This article will explain more about the locations of these mysterious flying saucers.
GTA 5 Online: When and where to find all the UFOs
GTA 5 Online's confirmation of these new UFO sightings is driving players and conspiracy theorists insane. Below is some information on each of the UFO locations; the dates on which they have and can be seen:
- Day 1 October 15 - Above Paleto Bay peninsula
- Day 2 October 16 - Above the sunken UFO from GTA 5
- Day 3 October 17 - Above Mount Chiliad "TODAY"
- Day 4 October 18 - Above the lighthouse in the east
- Day 5 October 19 - Above the Altruist Camp in the hills
- Day 6 October 20 - Above 'Beam Me Up Hill' in Sany Shores
Day 1, October 15 - Paleto Bay
On day one, GTA 5 Online players found a UFO hovering above the top end of the peninsula in Southern Paleto Bay. The location was very easy to reach and players were able to "make contact" with the aliens at the location any time in the aforementioned time-period.
Day 2, October 16 - Above sunken UFO
Off the northern coast of Paleto Bay is a location where a sunken UFO can be found underwater in GTA 5. The latest UFO was seen last night hovering over this very spot. GTA 5 Online players that wish to reach it will need to use a flying vehicle or try to approach in a boat by sea.
Since there's only a little while left for this sighting in some regions around the world, players need to make a move soon.
Day 3, October 17 - Mount Chiliad
Today, GTA 5 Online players must keep an eye out above Mt. Chiliad for the appearance of a UFO. Theorists believe the sightings will occur over the peak or along nearby mountain trails; between 10pm-3am tonight, according to GTA Online.
Day 4, October 18 - Lighthouse
GTA 5 Online's lighthouse is easy to find and most players are aware of its location.
Tomorrow, on the 4th day, players will be able to find the UFO above the lighthouse on the east of the map. Getting there will be easiest for players with a boat or a helicopter.
Day 5, October 19 - Altruist Camp
The Altruist Camp is a well known location in GTA 5; where players can use their vehicles to bring in unsuspecting passengers and trade them for cash. The story has told GTA 5 Online players that this is a cannibal cult with a very curious operation.
Head to the hills on Day 5 to try and catch a glimpse of the UFO, but watch out for the cannibals.
Day 6, October 20 - Beam Me Up Hill
Also Read
This Alien-themed location is a clear sport for sightings of a UFO. GTA 5 Online players must be sure to check out this location on the final day of the Sightseeing Event. Who knows, maybe there will be a special treat for the finale.