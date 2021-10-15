Locations of UFO in GTA Online Sightseeing event explored

Sightseeing is a new UFO-themed event in GTA Online that will take place only at night for the next few days. The event is currently underway and will include a UFO visible in the sky of Blaine County between the hours of 10 PM and 3 AM in-game time.

Every day, the UFO shifts its position, and it can be spotted in six different locations throughout Blaine County. This article explores these locations and other details regarding the Sightseeing event in GTA Online.

GTA Online: All UFO locations in Sightseeing event explored

Given below are all the locations in GTA Online where the UFO can be encountered as part of the Sightseeing event. The exact location has been pointed out by the red dots on the map.

Day 1 - Paleto Bay

UFO Location 1 (Image via gta-5-map.com)

GTA Online players can encounter the UFO today at the top end of the peninsula in Southern Paleto Bay.

Day 2 - Above Sunken UFO

UFO Location 2 (Image via gta-5-map.com)

Off the coast of Paleto Bay is a location where a sunken UFO can be found underwater. The UFO will hover over this particular spot in GTA Online.

Day 3 - Mount Chiliad

UFO Location 3 (Image via gta-5-map.com)

This location is quite simple to find, as it's on the trail of Mount Chiliad.

Day 4 - Lighthouse

UFO Location 4 (Image via gta-5-map.com)

The lighthouse in GTA Online is quite easy to spot and most players are aware of its location. On the 4th day (18th October), players can find the UFO above the lighthouse.

Day 5 - Altruist Camp

UFO Location 5 (Image via gta-5-map.com)

The Altruist Camp is an iconic location in the game, serving as the hideout for the Altruist Cult. GTA Online gamers can spot the UFO above this region on day 5.

Day 6 - Beam Me Up Hill

UFO Location 6 (Image via gta-5-map.com)

The final location is in the Silent Probe Mountain, an art installation which is renowned as Beam Me Up. It has long been associated with UFO myths, and as such, is a fitting location to encounter UFOs.

The event can be initiated at any moment during the day in any type of GTA Online session. If players go too close to the UFO, thunder and a lightning bolt will light up the sky, and the UFO will vanish. Players in vehicles will also have their engines switched off for a brief period of time.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod