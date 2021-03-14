How to start a Heist as a leader in GTA Online: Complete list of properties required for each Heist

GTA Online wouldn't be the sprawling empire it is today if it weren't for all the super lucrative cooperative heists the game features.

Heists are essentially a series of overarching missions featured in GTA Online that encourage players to work together as a team and execute a grand robbery. Players can either play a heist by joining another leader's crew or meet the requirements necessary to start a heist as a leader.

This article explains how players can have complete control over a GTA Online Heist by earning the status of a leader and building a crew of talented robbers.

How to start a Heist as a leader in GTA Online

Image via gurugamer.com

There are several reasons to start a Heist as a leader in GTA Online. The leader gets to decide who plays which role and choose what setups they want. In the finale, the leader gets to decide the amount each player receives. The most important reason to start a heist as a leader, however, is because the host gets the biggest cut of all, which is around 40%.

To start a Heist as a leader, the player will need to have unlocked level 12 in the game, and invest in all the equipment required for the Heist, including a high-end apartment, which costs a sizeable fortune.

The cheapest high-end apartment in GTA Online costs $200,000.

After these requirements are met, the player will receive a call from Lester who will invite them to their garment factory. When the player accepts the heist, they will automatically become the leader and will be able to invite fellow players via the lobby or friends list.

The leader of the heist will also need to invest a good chunk of money in hiring NPCs. The only exception to this general rule of thumb is the Fleeca Job, which Lester will so generously cover the expenses for.

Complete list of properties required for each Heist in GTA Online

Image via GTA Wiki

Note that each GTA Online heist requires a high-end apartment but the Diamond Casino Heist, the Doomsday Heist, and the Cayo Perico Heists, have their own property requirements.

The Diamond Casino Heist - A retro Arcade property

The Doomsday Heist - A Facility from Maze Bank Foreclosures

The Cayo Perico Heist - The Kosatka Submarine (works as the headquarters)

All the other GTA Online heists require a high-end apartment which will be used as a base of operations for the heist.

Here's a list of all the high-end apartments available in GTA Online with their relative prices:

Del Perro Heights, Apartment 7 – $200,000 - Del Perro

Del Perro Heights, Apartment 20 – $205,000 - Del Perro

3 Alta Street, Apartment. 10 – $217,000 - Downtown Los Santos

3 Alta Street, Apartment 57 – $223,000 - Downtown Los Santos

4 Integrity Way, Apartment 30 – $235,000 - Downtown Los Santos

Richards Majestic, Apartment 4 – $241,000 -Rockford Hills

4 Integrity Way, Apartment 35 – $247,000 - Downtown Los Santos

Richards Majestic, Apartment 51 – $253,000 - Rockford Hills

Tinsel Towers, Apartment 45 – $270,000 - Rockford Hills

Tinsel Towers, Apartment 29 – $286,000 - Rockford Hills

Weazel Plaza, Apartment 26 – $304,000 - Rockford Hills

Weazel Plaza, Apartment 70 – $319,000 - Rockford Hills

Weazel Plaza, Apartment 101 – $335,000 - Rockford Hills

Eclipse Towers, Apartment 9 – $373,000 - Rockford Hills

Eclipse Towers, Apartment 5 – $382,000 - Rockford Hills

Eclipse Towers, Apartment 40 – $391,000 - Rockford Hills

Eclipse Towers, Apartment 31 – $400,000 -Rockford Hills

Del Perro Heights, Apartment 4 – $468,000 - Del Perro

4 Integrity Way, Apartment 28 – $476,000 - Downtown Los Santos

Richards Majestic, Apartment 2 – $484,000 - Rockford Hills

Tinsel Towers, Apartment 42 – $492,000 - Rockford Hills

Eclipse Towers, Apartment 3 – $500,000 - Rockford Hills