Payout for Super Yacht missions in GTA Online: Is the yacht a good investment?

The Galaxy Super Yacht in GTA Online is seen as an incomparable symbol of wealth, but is it worth the player's hard-earned money?

GTA Online features several vehicles. Some barely cost a few thousand dollars, while others are prohibitively expensive and cost a sizeable fortune. Vehicles like the Oppressor MK II or the Armoured Kuruma are worth every penny in GTA Online. However, the community is not so sure when it comes to super-expensive luxury yachts.

This article looks at what the infamous yacht has to offer and whether it's worth paying through the nose for.

Is a yacht a good investment in GTA Online?

A yacht comes with one or two helipads, a bridge, and three individual decks. Premium yachts also feature a jacuzzi and a helicopter.

But players should not get their gears working yet. The cheapest yacht costs a whopping $6,000,000 in GTA Online.

Sell a kidney or two, get the yacht? (Image via GTA Wiki)

Advertisement

When the yacht is anchored to a location, players can give the ship captain a call and make a few requests. The captain can have a helicopter or boat called and delivered near the player's anchor location in exchange for a pretty penny; never mind that players have already paid a choking fortune for the yacht.

Gamers can also ask the captain to have a personal vehicle delivered to the shoreline, the only thing the captain doesn't mind doing for free.

Although equipped with every luxury possible, the yacht doesn't really do anything useful. To get from one place to another, the player actually has to pay a hefty sum of $25,000 to the ship captain.

The incorporation of the Los Santos Summer Special allows players to enjoy a couple of yacht-exclusive missions. Unfortunately, they don't even pay off 1/10 of the initial investment.

GTA Online features a total of six Super Yacht missions, none of which pays more than a paltry $30,000. Upon completing all the tasks, players will get a Captain's Outfit as a souvenir.

For players who have been saving up the big bucks for a while, the yacht may feel like a reasonable purchase in GTA Online. However, at the end of the day, that's what it is. A purchase. Not an investment.