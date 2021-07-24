How to be rich in GTA Online: A beginner's guide to making money 

Making money in GTA Online is not exactly a cakewalk unless we're talking about peanut-paying jobs.

One of the joys of playing GTA Online is the ability to engage in all sorts of luxuries - nightclubs, top-end vehicles, CEO perks, exclusive costumes and whatnot.

The open-world game is packed to the gills with a number of notoriously expensive things, each more essential in essence than the other. While minimalism might be the ideal way to live your real life, GTA Online is all about bathing in $$$ and being able to purchase whatever you set your eyes on.

This article explains how players can quickly go from rags to riches in GTA Online. It should be noted that there are a number of ways to make money in the multiplayer game. This article only talks about businesses and jobs that allow players to quickly scale the financial ladder in GTA Online.

5 ways to make money in GTA Online:

#5 Invest in a vehicle warehouse

The infamous vehicle warehouse barely needs an introduction, being the most popular and raved-about business in GTA Online. Admittedly, it does require a bit of elbow-greasing and definitely doesn't mint money in the background while the player enjoys the Los Santos sun, but it is, without a doubt, the most lucrative business in GTA Online.

Besides, its source and sell missions are actually fun. How hard could it be to steal and sell cars? (In an Online lobby? Harder than you think)

With the vehicle warehouse, players can make as much as $80 every 20 minutes.

La Puerta is arguably the best vehicle warehouse in GTA Online. Not only is it close to the CEO's office, but it's also near the Marina's Helipad, which allows the player to spawn a Pegasus Cargobob for delivering stolen vehicles.

#4 Special Cargo warehouse

Special Cargo Warehouse works in much the same way as the Vehicle Warehouse. Players will need to invest in a warehouse before they can start sourcing and selling crates. Small and medium warehouses should be avoided as they don't make as much money as large warehouses that can store 111 crates at a time.

That said, the West Vinewood Backlot is unanimously agreed upon as the best special cargo warehouse in GTA Online. It's close to the CEO's office, has good access, and can be filled in 10 hours.

#3 The Cocaine Lockup

According to statistics, the Cocaine Lockup is the most profitable MC business in GTA Online.

Without upgrades, it can generate $30,000 per hour. With upgrades, the Lockup can make as much as $74,000 every hour.

Moreover, the Cocaine Lockup is a passive business, which means the player won't have to hustle all the time. The operation, more or less, seems to run by itself. Players will only have to restock supplies every few hours.

#2 Exclusive Jobs

Another way to make some extra bucks in GTA Online is to grind as many exclusive jobs as possible. The game features quite a few of them. The CEO and Paige's jobs are the most lucrative of all.

Here's how players can start CEO/VIP work in GTA Online:

Bring up the interaction menu.

Scroll down to the bottom

Click on SecuroServ

Register as VIP

Name your organization

Paige's jobs can only be accessed after the player has bought the Terrorbyte in GTA Online (for which they require the Nightclub).

#1 Cayo Perico Heist

While grinding sell missions and exclusive jobs is a wonderful way to make loads of money in GTA Online, players shouldn't forget what the game is really all about. Chaos and destruction, and that's exactly what grand robberies are for.

Not only are they insanely addictive but also incredibly profitable. With the Cayo Perico Heist, players can make anywhere from $432,684 to $787,0001.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul