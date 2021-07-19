5 most expensive cars players can own in GTA Online

When it comes to fast and expensive cars, enthusiasts have to look no further than the world of GTA Online. The game has become a bastion and digital showroom for the fastest cars in gaming history. For the right price (which is often ludicrous), players can purchase a few themselves.

Although there is a section of affordable luxury cars as well, buying and owning the most expensive cars in-game is its own personal achievement and has a sense of pride attached to it. With that said, here are some of the most expensive cars players can own in GTA Online.

Also Read: Is the Pegassi Tempesta worth it in GTA Online?

Top 5 cars in GTA Online that will make players break the bank

5) Imponte Ruiner 2000

The Imponte Ruiner 2000 is where class meets muscle, and players need to meet the cost. At a whopping $5,745,600, owning this car is the dream of many enthusiasts.

Multi-tasking at its finest

Redditor Hockey868 puts the Imponte Ruiner 2000 to work #GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/5jSbvgM6eM — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 20, 2017

With its sleek design and '70s muscle car look and feel, players who own this vehicle must be the envy of many. If the car looks familiar, it's because it's based off of the actual Pontiac Trans Am (KITT), which ironically is much cheaper than the one sold in-game.

4) Declasse Scramjet

The Declassee Scramjet is possibly the weirdest and one of the most expensive cars players can own in GTA Online. From its sleek design, top speed of 220.48 km/h and the ability to fire bullets and rockets, the price tag on this vehicle is quite literally "bang for one's buck".

Although the car is not exactly well protected, and will shred easily when fired upon, it's a testament to human engineering, and a must-have for collectors of the rare and expensive things in life. The car costs $4,628,400.

3) Ocelot Stromberg

The Ocelot Stromberg comes straight out of a James Bond movie, to say the least. With the ability to travel underwater whilst firing, this weird and super expensive car is absolutely worth the price tag of $3,185,350.

For a sports car with a light frame, the Ocelot can take a hard beating and keep going. Its ability to shake off multiple projectile hits and fire back whilst on the move makes it one of the best situational cars that players can own in-game.

2) Progen PR4

Modeled after the 1989 McLaren MP4/5, the Progen PR4 is the stuff of rich dreams in GTA Online. With a top speed of 193.93 km/h and fair handling capabilities, the car is worth a generous pricetag of $3,515,000.

Although it can handle itself in a rough patch, it's by no means the best for GTA online. The Progen PR4 is mostly vintage in nature, esthetically pleasing and is better suited to casual driving.

1) Benefactor Krieger

Strangely, the car bears a strong resemblance to the Batmobile. With a top speed of 204.79 km/h, it's one of the fastest cars players can own in-game. The supercar is modeled on the Mercedes-AMG One - a hybrid sports car - which, in real life, would have a top speed of >350 km/h and be made entirely out of carbon fiber.

The new Benefactor Krieger supercar now available in GTA Online



Some will stop, others will stare, but all you’ll give them is a cold dose of side eye. This road is yours.https://t.co/Zfas5fg3rD pic.twitter.com/8gQtdOG0WZ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 12, 2019

While it's unlikely that GTA Online players will get to see the car in real life soon, they can see a concept version of it in-game, and own one for a lower price of $2,875,000.

Also Read: GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update 2021 - All you need to know

Disclaimer: This article expresses the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Sabine Algur