Is the Pegassi Tempesta worth it in GTA Online?

If frugal spending is most important to players in GTA Online, then they might not be playing the right game since the game practically tempts players at every turn. At any given point in the game, players will likely be glancing at their bank account and considering whether they really need that flashy super car or not.

Making a million isn't all that difficult in GTA Online. The difficult part is using it wisely in a way that helps players progress. As a wise man once said, "chase a check." That is precisely what players must always strive to do in GTA Online, but also not trip themselves over in their pursuit of it.

One of the most common traps that players fall into is copping a flashy super car while it's on discount and never drive it again. One such vehicle that has always been a favorite of the car community in GTA Online is the Pegassi Tempesta.

Pegassi Tempesta in GTA Online: Pass or buy?

Performance

When it comes to performance, the Pegassi Tempesta is one of the best in its class in GTA Online. While still quite a ways away from the best in class like the Itali RSX, the Tempesta is comparable to the very best that GTA Online has to offer.

More importantly, there aren't too many cars in the game that can go toe-to-toe with the Tempesta in terms of looks. Taking inspiration from the Lamborghini Huracan, the Tempesta is a stone-cold fox of a car and instantly makes a statement upon arrival.

Its top speed of roughly 121mph isn't anything to scoff at, but it really doesn't look all that great against some of the other vehicles in its class. Its handling is skiddish, making it an instant liability in races as it will surely add a lot of time to the player's lap with each turn.

Despite its decent performance, the Tempesta is only a little more than a vanity purchase as it lacks any significant qualities apart from just pure looks.

Utility and price

Price: $1,329,000

In terms of utility, the Tempesta isn't doing itself any favors by being a middling super car. The car has very little to offer apart from looks, as for roughly the same price, players can cop a Buzzard Attack Chopper or something equally useful in GTA Online.

The point of the game is to spend a little extravagantly and make lavish and reckless purchases. The rule of thumb, usually with purchases like these, is factoring in how long a player might take to make back the money they might spend on a purchase.

If a player is able to make back 1.3 million in a matter of hours or a day, then they should go right ahead and buy whatever they wish to. The key is to never spread oneself too thin.

Another factor that is equally important is deciding how badly do players want a certain vehicle. If a player doesn't spend more than an hour racing in GTA Online, then buying fast cars isn't worth it. They are much better off with a Kuruma or even a Turreted Limo.

