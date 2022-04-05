What is GTA Online’s most difficult mission?

There is one particular mission in GTA Online that is barely worth the effort.

GTA Online players need to invest in their limited time very wisely. While certain missions can offer lucrative sums of money, there's something that players should keep in mind. The more difficult and frustrating a mission, the longer it will take. Players can lose opportunities by focusing too much on a single mission.

For that reason, this article will take a look at a particularly demanding mission. Its objectives are so difficult that most will never bother completing them. There are many good reasons why that is the case.

GTA Online has several difficult missions, but this one may just be the worst

It can be argued that GTA Online's most difficult objective is located at Los Santos International Airport. Players simply have to take part in the Flight School activities, particularly the ninth mission.

Collect the Flags (Gold Medal)

This is already a burdensome task with bronze level difficulty. Getting the gold medal for this challenge is a very rare feat.

GTA Online players must take control of the Western Company Besra. They must fly through the city of Los Santos and collect 30 different checkpoints. Each of them will be marked with a yellow checkered flag. Players can also find these checkpoints on the map via small yellow dots.

To complete the challenge, players must capture each flag without crashing once. If they eject themselves from the Besra for whatever reason, they will fail the mission automatically.

What makes it so difficult?

As the above video demonstrates, pulling off tricky maneuvers can easily result in a plane crash. Collect the Flags places too many checkpoints in really tight areas, so players need to pull off some insane stunts. They also need to find the quickest routes if they want to achieve a gold medal.

The following techniques are a basic requirement for this mission:

Knife Edge (sideways flight)

(sideways flight) Inverted (upside down flight)

However, unless the player slows down at the right time, it's very easy to crash into buildings. The Besra can reach top speeds of 189.25 miles per hour, based on research by Broughy1322. Even if players cut down their speed in half, they still need incredible reaction times and reflexes.

Another major issue is the strict time limit of two minutes and 40 seconds. Had it been raised to three minutes, GTA Online players would only have to get 10 flags every minute. Instead, they have to collect 30 within an unforgiving deadline. It's very easy to make a mistake when going too fast.

There is a reason to get the gold medals

Earning all the gold medals can earn players $232,500, along with 13,950 reputation points. However, it's a considerably difficult task, so players should brace themselves. At the very least, it's a great way to learn flying skills.

GTA Online players should only get the gold medal if they are up for the challenge. It will require tons of skill and patience just to complete everything.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

