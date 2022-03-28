GTA Online Redditor showcases incredible flight skills in Lazer

Some GTA Online videos are almost too impossible to believe. This is why Reddit is such a haven for fans who can share their experiences on several subreddit pages.

These Reddit pages are littered with griefer fails, insane stunts, and people showcasing all kinds of skills. The video in this article is very high on the list of immense and impressive flight skill examples.

This GTA Online player certainly has the skills

The video above was posted by Redditor u/your_reddit_lawyerII and has received over 2000 upvotes and 125 comments. It is longer than the usual clips on Reddit, lasting over 2 minutes, and amazing to watch.

The GTA Online gamer piloting the Lazer military jet used it to weave and fly under and around multiple bridges in and around the La Mesa area. Some of the aerial acrobatics were truly unbelievable.

At one point, the pilot cut the engine and allowed a backward freefall with which they carved the jet smoothly underneath a bridge, emerging and flipping around to continue their flight. Redditors' minds were blown.

About halfway through the flight display clip, the player accidentally knocked off his right-wing and somehow kept flying. However, not just flying, maneuvering through and under more bridges and the like with great prowess. It was amazing to see, but some commenters were not so sure about the validity of the video after this.

For sure, if this gamer managed to continue after a near-fatal accident, he has some supreme skills untapped by most who play GTA Online.

Countless clips on the GTA Reddit page show users trying to be the Top Gun, pulling off gravity-defying tricks that blow gamers away. Some ability to cut a jet engine and restart it in time to pull off tricks of the caliber seen in the above Reddit video is rare and truly impressive.

Redditors hope to see more content, if not from the original poster trying yet again with both wings, then from others, seeing if they can match his skill level as a pilot and put everyone else at the Los Santos Flying School to shame.

Edited by Ravi Iyer