How to properly fly a P-996 LAZER in GTA Online

GTA Online players must undergo a steep learning curve with the P-996 LAZER.

This powerful military jet is one of the fastest vehicles in the game. According to Broughy1332, it boasts an incredible top speed of 195 miles per hour. Very few vehicles can even begin to compete with it. However, learning to fly the P-996 LAZER properly will take some practice.

Due to very sensitive controls, the P-996 LAZER can be difficult to handle. It's also a very costly investment by GTA Online standards. Gamers need to make the most of this vehicle, or else the money they spent was for nothing. It will take a while to master the P-996 LAZER fully, but the results are worth it.

Tips for flying a P-996 LAZER in GTA Online

Unfortunately, the P-996 LAZER lacks customization features in GTA Online. It can only be stored in a hangar right after buying it from Warstock Cache and Carry.

This $6,500,000 fighter jet is still very capable in the right hands, even without customization. Here's what GTA Online users should keep in mind.

What makes it difficult to fly?

The P-996 LAZER is sensitive to the slightest touch, so GTA Online players must be careful even with minor inputs. With a top speed that nearly reaches 200 miles per hour, players have to exercise caution.

Due to a lack of defense, this fighter jet can easily nosedive when the engines are shot, a result of the weight distribution since the vehicle is nose-heavy. Users need to avoid getting hit in the rear since it will disable their controls.

Beginners will likely require some time to practice the P-996 LAZER. Fortunately, there are a few ways they can manually control the plane easier. By the time they master the controls, gamers will rule the skies in GTA Online.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind

GTA Online players should use their rudders more often, allowing them to control their flight direction. Here is how they can activate their rudders:

PlayStation : R1 and L1

: R1 and L1 Xbox : RB and LB

: RB and LB PC: Q and E

Users should also maintain a central focus on the plane. The best way to do it visually is by looking below the wheels.

If enemy combatants are chasing them, gamers need to see what's behind them. They should hold down the right stick to perform a barrel roll. This evasive move can be helpful when dodging machine guns. It can also despawn NPC fighters from the Fort Zancudo base.

Another good idea is to make the map radar much bigger, which can be done in the pause menu. This will allow players to look for specific targets on the map since they are otherwise difficult to see.

The P-996 LAZER is powerful in the right hands

GTA Online users will have a hard time competing with the P-996 LAZER. It's incredibly agile, which makes it very hard to hit. The plane also uses explosive cannons and missiles for maximum damage. Once they learn to fly it, they would be a force to be reckoned with.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

