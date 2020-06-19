Fastest planes in GTA: Online

There is a wide variety of aircraft available on GTA: Online.

Here are five of the fastest planes that you can buy in the game.

Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki Fandom

There aren't many multiplayer games that can offer an experience as expansive as Rockstar's GTA: Online. The sheer number of activities and vehicles at a player's disposal is sure to keep them hooked for days on end.

There is nothing to stop you from hopping into a Korean-War era fighter jet and raining down hell on unsuspecting players from 1000ft above the ground. If you have the money to spare, you can do whatever you want in GTA: Online.

The key is to acquire as much money as you can to buy the biggest guns and vehicles in GTA: Online. The game boasts of incredible vehicles but if you're looking for something fast, an aircraft would be an ideal pick for you.

With that in mind, we take a look at five of the fastest planes in GTA: Online.

5 of the Fastest Planes in GTA: Online

#5 V-65 Molotok

The V-65 Molotok

The V-65 Molotok is not just a beautiful plane to look at. The Korean-War era fighter jet is capable of moving at blisteringly fast speeds and can also knock down other planes in the air with its offensive capabilities.

#4 Western Company Seabreeze

Western Company Seabreeze (Picture Credits: gtaall)

The Seabreeze is a symbol of luxury in GTA: Online but its appearance barely indicates how it can tear through the skies at top speed. It is the only amphibious aircraft on the list, which gives it the extra brownie points it deserves.

#3 Western Company Rogue

Western Company Rogue (Picture Credits: GTA Wiki)

Don't let the appearance of the Western Company Rogue throw you off. It might look like a vintage military aircraft with decent speed but when you go full-throttle in this aircraft, there will be nothing to stop you from absolutely demolishing your previous top speed record in GTA: Online.

#2 B-11 Strikeforce

B-11 Strikeforce

The B-11 Strikeforce is a mean-looking aircraft that is capable of shooting anything down while also doing circles around them. It was introduced in GTA: Online as part of the After Hours update.

#1 JoBuilt P-996 LAZER

JoBuilt P-996 LAZER (Picture Credits: GTA Wiki)

There's not much that can be said about the LAZER that its appearance doesn't already indicate. This is the fastest aircraft that money can buy and it costs $6,000,000, which is a fair price when one considers the kind of speed it offers.