Reddit post shows MKII double griefer fail in GTA Online

GTA Online players usually try to avoid griefers when they are playing the fast-paced multiplayer game. Obviously, encountering two of them simultaneously, like the gamer in the video clip did, is not ideal.

Redditors love to see griefer fail videos on the r/gtaonline subreddit. The video in the article, uploaded by u/mauricic_boost is twice as satisfying because the player doles out a double helping of justice.

This article will reveal more about what happened when two griefers teamed up to follow and attack an innocent bystander in GTA Online and failed hilariously.

GTA Online players could watch griefers fail all day

The video above is a perfect example of griefers getting what they deserve when pursuing a player in the game for no good reason.

In the clip, the player was driving their new Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec down the Del Perro Freeway from Vinewood to Downtown when he looked behind him to see two Oppressor MKIIs flying after him in unison. Fortunately, this gamer knew exactly what he had to do.

The GTA Online player in the Patriot maintained focus on the two enemies and dispatched them in the best way possible. With great skill, he managed to throw and detonate two sticky bombs mid-air, successfully destroying the two griefers on their Oppressor MKIIs. As expected, commenters in the post's thread were very satisfied with the end result.

In general, the commenters were impressed with the player's decision to use sticky bombs to swiftly take out both griefers.

The only other thing that Redditors commented on was the player's choice of the horn sound for his vehicle. As GTA Online fans know, there is a wide selection of noises and sounds that car horns can use in the game. The player in the clip was using the air-horn sound that is normally heard during Arena Wars.

After one commenter expressed his dislike for the air-horn, others came to the gamer's defense, stating that the horn was ideal for situations like this.

Many are aware that these horn sounds are irritating, but that seems to be the very reason they purchase them. As seen in the video, it is quite an effective way to mock and taunt griefers after their hilarious fails.

