GTA Online griefer’s attempt to destroy plane using his own doesn’t quite go to plan

Another griefer in GTA Online was left infuriated recently when his nefarious scheme came back to bite him. Getting griefed in Grand Theft Auto: Online is nothing new. In fact, it is near impossible for players to have never been griefed while playing the title.

After a certain point, many users lose their patience and move on to a different game. However, sometimes, the griefers themselves get griefed in a moment of karmic justice. This is what happened when a certain Redditor was attacked by a griefer.

GTA Online Redditor gets chased by griefer who fails spectacularly

The above video shows a Redditor named ATastySando flying an aircraft (a Velum) towards Cayo Perico. While he's doing so, a griefer tries to attack him with another plane (a B-11 Strikeforce). The latter has a heavily armed fighter aircraft, while the OP (original poster) is flying a simple propeller aircraft.

However, when the griefer intentionally collides with the Redditor, it is his B-11 Strikeforce that explodes. The player is immediately killed due to the collision, and the kill is attributed to the OP.

The video was posted on the r/gtaonline Subreddit and got over 2000 upvotes.

Here's how others reacted to the clip:

Sometimes, vehicles in GTA Online are given a significant stat boost while on a mission. This could explain why the griefer's B-11 Strikeforce couldn't take down a much weaker Velum by colliding with it.

The above Redditor experienced another extremely similar situation. However, in his case, the griefer simply wouldn't give up before being defeated around 20 times.

Griefers target users when they're on specific jobs or areas of the map. One popular spot for camping is outside any LS Customs shop or the LS Car Meet.

Sell missions also make gamers extremely vulnerable as the game incentivizes griefers to attack them.

Griefers have a peculiar and immature sense of fun where they get more pleasure in attacking others rather than actually playing the game.

Many times, the 'nefarious griefers' are merely children who shouldn't even be playing an M (17+) rated game. However, it is difficult to control access to a game, especially when it's something as popular as GTA 5.

It is rare for GTA Online players to go out of their way to help others.

However, being a good samaritan in this game might not always be such a great idea.

