How to perform Flight School Activities in GTA Online

GTA Online players can learn a few skillful maneuvers by taking part in Flight School Activities.

Flying is a very basic aspect of the game. Whether it's the Hydra or the P-996 LAZER, players will need to master these controls. By doing so, they will rule the skies in no time.

Of course, it will take some practice before the player gets better. All they need to do is head for the Los Santos International Airport.

Flight School Activities will test the player's aircraft expertise. However, it won't be for the faint of heart, since a few of these missions can be rather difficult. With that said, it's a reliable way to raise flying skills in GTA Online. Players will first need to be Rank 6 and download the San Andreas Flight School update.

GTA Online players should definitely check out Flight School Activities

Flying is a crucial skill to learn in this game. San Andreas Flight School is arguably the safest way to get some training. Better yet, players can test out several different vehicles, even if they don't own them. Here is what they should know about Flight School Activities.

There are ten lessons to pass

GTA Online players can find the Flight School on the map. Once they arrive at the entrance, they willl need to walk up the stairs and touch the yellow corona.

Flight School will focus on different aspects of flying, such as combat situations and careful maneuvering. There are ten courses in total, which can be seen below:

Outside Loop : Do a perfect outside loop (P-996 Lazer)

: Do a perfect outside loop (P-996 Lazer) Engine Failure : Land the Miljet while the engine is dying (Miljet)

: Land the Miljet while the engine is dying (Miljet) Chase Parachute : Capture a parachute while in midair and find a safe landing

: Capture a parachute while in midair and find a safe landing City Landing : Land a plane during terrible weather conditions (Titan)

: Land a plane during terrible weather conditions (Titan) Moving Landing : Quickly land onto a flatbed truck before it reaches a tunnel (Swift)

: Quickly land onto a flatbed truck before it reaches a tunnel (Swift) Formation Flight : Fly within a straight formation (Besra)

: Fly within a straight formation (Besra) Shooting Range : Use a Buzzard Attack Chopper to destroy targets (Buzzard)

: Use a Buzzard Attack Chopper to destroy targets (Buzzard) Ground Level : Fly into checkpoints, but remain close to the ground (Besra)

: Fly into checkpoints, but remain close to the ground (Besra) Collect Flags : Collect 30 checkpoints (Besra)

: Collect 30 checkpoints (Besra) Follow Leader: Follow the instructor (P-996 Lazer)

GTA Online players can also earn different types of medals, depending on how fast they complete a mission. They can also restart these missions anytime they like.

Flight offers various rewards for completing these courses. Earning Bronze in all categories will unlock the Elitas Tee. They will also earn $18,600 for each Gold medal, with a grand total of $232,500. It's a lucrative way to make a lot of money, especially in the early stages of the game.

It's a great way to train the flying skill

There are several key benefits to raising flying skills. For example, GTA Online players will be able to withstand turbulence more easily. They can also take off and land without any issues.

With that in mind, Flight School Activities are the best way to properly train this skill. This will give players a considerable advantage on the battlefield.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul