A beginner’s guide to all GTA Online skills

GTA Online has numerous skills that a player can train, yet it can seem overwhelming for beginners.

There are eight skills in GTA Online in total:

Stamina Shooting Strength Stealth Flying Driving Lung Capacity Mental State

Each skill has a different effect on gameplay. Likewise, GTA Online players train each skill differently. Veterans should know everything about these facets; beginners are the ones who can learn from this topic.

GTA Online has been around for nearly a decade. There will inevitably be new players who haven't bothered with GTA 5 and just wish to play GTA Online. The most important part that these beginners can learn is how they can train such skills.

A brief overview of all GTA Online skills for beginners

Stamina

Stamina is basically how long a player can run or swim in GTA Online. It's not to be confused with Lung Capacity, as that skill only applies to holding one's breath underwater.

Maxing this skill means that the player can sprint forever. To train this skill, one must run, swim, or cycle over a distance. The last method is the one beginners should utilize, as it's much faster than running or swimming.

Shooting

Shooting ranges are useful for training the Shooting skill (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is one skill that every GTA Online player should max out. Given the nature of the game, beginners are bound to perfect it. As the name implies, this skill can be polished by shooting enemies and participating in Shooting Ranges.

Gold, silver, and bronze medal challenges improve the player by 3 percent, 2 percent, and 1 percent, respectively. Training this skill reduces recoil, fastens reloads, improves accuracy, and increases ammo capacity.

Strength

Strength makes players' melee attacks stronger, improves their performance in sports (like tennis), and reduces incoming damage. One needs to land roughly 20 punches to increase this skill by 1 percent.

If beginners have friends online, they can utilize an additional training method. Have one player enter a vehicle with the other punching it down. The latter will eventually boost their Strength stat, and it's easy to AFK.

Stealth

Beginners might find Stealth to be pointless at first. However, this skill can reduce a player's presence on the radar.

Walking 42 yards in "stealth mode" increases this skill by 1 percent. Alternatively, players can perform stealth takedowns. Doing two of those attacks will increase the skill by 1.5 percent.

Flying

Flying aircraft is an easy way to improve this skill (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can train this skill primarily by flying aircraft. Beginners can also take flight school, which can train this skill quickly. Its main benefit is that it allows players to fly aircraft more easily with fewer disturbances.

Driving

Beginners can easily train this skill (Image via Rockstar Games)

Driving is more or less similar to Flying in GTA Online. Beginners gain this skill by driving around. They can also perform Stunt Jumps to earn roughly 2 percent per jump. Generally, the longer the player is in the air, the higher their Driving stat will be.

Lung Capacity

Players can improve their Lung Capacity by being underwater. Every minute underwater improves the skill by 1 percent. GTA Online beginners can use a scuba suit to max out this stat effortlessly.

Mental State

Mental State isn't a crucial skill that players need to train. It essentially lets opponents know how aggressive one is. If the player's blip is a vibrant red, then others can expect them to be wantonly violent. Eliminating opponents with a higher Mental State bestows one with more RP.

To "train" this skill, one only needs to eliminate and damage other players and NPCs.

