How to increase Strength in GTA Online?

Strength is one of the few skills that a player can raise in GTA Online, yet it's arguably one of the hardest ones to do so.

GTA Online players gain 1% of Strength for hitting nearly 20 punches. It's important to remember that it's about landing nearly 20 melee hits. It's hard to hit players with melee combat under normal circumstances. Hence, some GTA Online fans want to train via alternative methods.

Guide to increase Strength in GTA Online

Some methods are easier with a friend (Image via Rockstar Games)

Strength is an important skill to train in GTA Online. Although players won't rely on melee damage in most scenarios, the extra durability makes training a high priority.

GTA Online fans have a few methods to train their Strength. They can try to hit every NPC or player in their vicinity. However, that isn't efficient in any regard.

Likewise, GTA Online players could enter death matches where they can only use their fists. It's more fun than the previous method, but such scenarios are few and far between. Not to mention, if a player never lands a hit, they'll get less experience in their Strength stat.

Strength can also be increased by playing tennis or golf.

An efficient way to train Strength

There are two more efficient ways to train one's Strength in GTA Online. The first one does involve hitting everyone in sight. However, the player should start a mission where they can't get Wanted Levels. Hence, they can punch as many NPCs as they'd like.

The second method is better for AFKing. However, it requires the player to have a friend. Join a session that involves a friend and ensure that they enter a car. After that, keep punching the vehicle until the Strength stat is maxed out. If done correctly, GTA Online players can max this skill out in almost 10 minutes.

Also Read

The second method is significantly better, as it doesn't involve much traveling. Players don't have to look for nearby NPCs, and punches do minimal damage to vehicles. However, it is essential to have another player in the car.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul