How to increase strength in GTA: Online
- We take a look at the steps you could take to easily increase your strength stat in GTA: Online.
- Character stats are far more important in GTA: Online as it is a competitive game mode.
The GTA franchise has been known to deliver a sprawling open-world experience that encourages players to explore and engage in competitive matches while also allowing them to discover the numerous secrets and Easter Eggs within the game.
There are a series of things that people have come to expect from a GTA game. This includes an intriguing cinematic story, colourful characters, a large variety of vehicles and a fair bit of satire. However, since GTA: San Andreas, Rockstar Games has also been incorporating elements of RPG in their titles.
In GTA: San Andreas, CJ would have stats that included Strength, Stamina, Muscle and Lung Capacity. Incorporating such elements from RPG was perhaps a good call by the developers as it added a more personal touch to the character.
GTA V retained some of these RPG elements by also including Character Skills in the single-player campaign. These features have also made their way into GTA: Online, where the Character Skills have made a lot of difference.
Strength is one of the most important character stats in the game. If you are interested in increasing your strength stat in GTA: Online, you can follow the steps below:
How to increase strength stat in GTA: Online
According to various forums on the internet, the strength stat increases by 1 point for every 20 punches you land. While you could very well end up fist-fighting every one in your lobby, it would soon become very tedious.
As an alternative option, you and your friend can hop onto a game session and easily increase your strength stat. This process takes about ten minutes if done right. To ensure that you're doing it correctly, follow these steps:
- Join a game session with your friend
- Let your friend get in a car
- Punch the car repeatedly for ten minutes or so until the strength stat is increased.
Repeat this process for your friend to level up both your character stats.