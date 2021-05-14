How to raise strength skill quickly in GTA Online

One of the first things players notice about GTA Online is the retention of the skill stats from the story mode. First introduced back in GTA San Andreas, the stats do little more than to add a thin layer of RPG mechanics to the game and affect the player character's abilities.

This feature came to use way more in GTA Online as an online multiplayer of that scale could use some more gameplay complexity and depth. The stats in this game make minor changes to how effective the character can be in certain situations.

For instance, having better lung capacity will allow players to hold their breath for longer underwater, which might help in some cases. Similarly, a higher strength stat might let players have a much easier time in the game.

What does strength skill do in GTA Online, and how to raise it quickly?

There might not be a massive difference in the way players might experience the game if they have high strength skill, but it does make some difference.

Effects of high strength in GTA Online:

Increased durability Greater hit damage Better performance in sports More climbing speed

There are a couple of ways players can increase their strength skill in the game, both of which require starting a contact mission that doesn't have a wanted level. This means they can essentially do as they please without the risk of incurring the wrath of the Los Santos Police Department.

Start Gerald's missions and head to the beach

Gerald's contact missions can be started by heading to his location on the map or through the Jobs menu in GTA Online. Once players begin the job, they must head to the beach and get cracking, quite literally.

Players must punch, kick, and dodge every person they see on the beach until their strength is sufficiently high. This can potentially take hours, so they must be sure that they need high strength in GTA Online.

No wanted level means that players won't face any possible repercussions while punching the life out of pedestrians.

Head to the hospital

Similarly, players can head to the local hospital and start a massive melee with the hospital staff. This is slightly more efficient as the game will regularly spawn more workers and send them towards the player instead of beach-goers who run away from the player.

This might increase the challenge slightly, but it is generally quicker than a battle royale down at the beach in GTA Online.