How to increase lung capacity in GTA Online

There comes a time in GTA Online when players will find themselves wading through areas underwater. In times like those, players often wish that they have better lung capacity than they normally do at the start of the game.

Lung capacity is one of many stats that players can level up in GTA Online. Stats like lung capacity are more than just numbers on the screen as they can affect gameplay and open up all sorts of possibilities for the player.

Lung capacity makes a huge difference to gameplay as it allows the player to hold their breath for longer underwater. Maximizing the lung stat essentially allows the player to be efficient underwater without the need of scuba gear.

How can players increase lung capacity in GTA Online?

As useful as it is, increasing the lung stat is a long and somewhat ardous process that takes a lot of dedication. It involves repeated trips to convenience stores and a lot of waiting. However, the reward will ultimately be worth it.

Players will first need a ton of snacks in their inventory to successfully use this method in GTA Online. Snacks can be consumed through the inventory present in the Interaction Menu.

Players will need to be near a convenience store as well as a lake in order to use this method. Therefore, the lake near Mirror Park is the most ideal spot on the GTA Online map.

Once players have enough snacks on them, they can follow these steps to increase lung capacity: