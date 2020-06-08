GTA 5: How to open the Interaction Menu on PS4

While GTA 5 might not have the in-depth gameplay systems of RPGs, it still has a few tricks up its sleeve.

The Interaction Menu can be used for various purposes and is an essential part of GTA: Online.

GTA: Online Interaction Menu

GTA 5 is one of the best open-world games ever, and has one of the biggest maps available in any game of its genre.

While the title is purely an action/adventure open-world game, it isn't necessarily an RPG-style action game like The Witcher franchise. GTA 5 does not have the in-depth RPG mechanics that are seen in The Witcher, which has various systems and menus that a player must use in order to progress through the game.

The GTA games are pretty straightforward and accessible, and allow users to progress through the game without a steep learning curve.

However, the Interaction Menu is one sub-menu in the game that players often forget about, and it is one that should be used often.

How to access the Interaction Menu in GTA 5 on PS4

Interaction Menu in GTA Online

The Interaction Menu serves many purposes in the GTA 5 Story Mode, as well as GTA: Online. To access the Interaction Menu on PS4:

Press the Touchpad Button to bring up the Interaction Menu

Select the option you are looking for

There are various things that you can use the Interaction Menu for, such as:

Set Waypoints for Quick GPS Navigation (Los Santos Customs, Barber, Missions, etc)

Access Inventory

Change accessories such as Hats, Glasses, etc.

Consume Snacks (GTA Online) to replenish Health

Body Armour (GTA Online)

Fire Works (GTA Online)

Check Daily Objectives (GTA Online)

Impromptu Races (GTA Online)

Walk Style (GTA Online)

Highlight Player

Empty Personal Vehicle

Vehicle Access

One on One Deathmatch

Kill Yourself (Commit Suicide)

The Interaction Menu is often forgotten about after the first few hours of gameplay, but seasoned players know to use the Interaction Menu to stay on top of things in GTA: Online.

