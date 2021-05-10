Would GTA 6 benefit from more RPG elements?

With speculation running wild as to the nature and tone of GTA 6, fans have been posting multiple theories online regarding what they believe should or should not be a part of the game.

Considering the extensive wishlist out there for Rockstar's next entry to the GTA franchise, the rise of Roleplaying in GTA 5 could have a huge impact on GTA 6. Here's a few reasons why RPG or Roleplaying Game elements could both help or hurt GTA 6.

Would GTA 6 benefit from RPG elements?

With GTA Online growing stale for most players, GTA 5 had a second wind with the rise of GTA RP. Pulling in over 500K viewers on Twitch, the introduction of roleplay elements has had a positive impact on both player counts and viewership.

Skill trees and player roles in GTA 6 online

Taking a page out of NoPixel's hacking mechanics and RP roles, GTA 6 Online could benefit from a character affinity assignment during creation. This could help players form stronger teams with each player having different focus areas that compliment their playstyle.

With a gunman who's able to level up their shooting stats quicker, and a hacker getting 15 or 20 seconds more than an average player to break into a system, team building during heists will get some much needed tactical depth in GTA 6 Online.

Join a faction

With the popularity of GTA San Andreas' gangs and the pride players felt in repping the Grove Street green, it could be beneficial to add a similar aspect to GTA 6 online.

With gangs divided by different criminal focuses such as street racing, heists or smuggling, players can choose to represent which faction sounds most exciting to them and will give them a reason to belong to a clan.

Why RPG elements won't work for GTA 6 single player

One of the best parts of the GTA franchise in recent times has been the brilliant characterization by Rockstar Games. Since GTA San Andreas, the series has not had a single forgettable protagonist and has been home to video gaming icons who have unique personalities.

Adding elements like player choices will dilute the experience as players will be making decisions and dialogue choices that take away from the charm of a carefully constructed character and story narrative away.

