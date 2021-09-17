5 of the least valuable properties that beginners don’t need in GTA Online

There are plenty of beginner traps in GTA Online when it comes to which properties to purchase.

Not all properties are valuable, and an efficient player should avoid wasting money on some of them. However, it's easy for a new player to initially believe that these properties are worthwhile. GTA Online has over a dozen properties, so it's only inevitable that some of them outperform others in terms of usefulness.

This article will place some emphasis on beginners. Some of the properties listed will be ones that veteran players can buy, but new players should avoid. GTA Online can seem expensive at times, so it's always advisable to be efficient.

Five properties that beginners don't need in GTA Online

5) Arena Workshop

Arena Wars is a fun diversion in GTA Online. However, it isn't essential for most players. Hence, it's the prime example of a property that beginners don't need. There is only one Arena Workshop in GTA Online, and it costs $995,000.

It has one of the highest vehicle capacities in the game. So some GTA Online players like purchasing it. It's worth mentioning that there are better investments for new players to consider beforehand.

4) Garages

Most business properties have extensive garages by comparison (Image via Rockstar Games)

Standalone garages aren't all that useful in the grand scheme of things in GTA Online. Their prices vary from $25,000 to $150,000, and they can store between two to ten vehicles.

Most other assets in the game include a garage. The aforementioned Arena Workshop has a vehicle capacity of 31. Likewise, several other businesses like Nightclubs, Facilities, and Auto Shops can store them.

There isn't much that a GTA Online player can do with a regular garage, either. Hence, their money is better spent on other items.

3) Yachts

GTA Online beginners don't need yachts (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are three types of yachts in GTA Online, but they all cost an exorbitant amount of money. Beginners won't have millions of dollars to throw around on this property. If they do, then they should invest in GTA Online's numerous other businesses.

Yachts can be fun to use with friends, but it's not essential for those who wish to follow the metagame. GTA Online players won't make much money off of their yacht. At best, this vessel is a late-game purchase for players who have money to burn.

2) Low-end apartments

Low-end apartments are cheap properties, but inconsequential to the player in the long run (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players don't need to save. Hence, there isn't much of a need to own a safehouse in this game. Low-end apartments are cheap, but GTA Online players don't require them.

Low-end apartments aren't required for heists, and there isn't any moneymaking potential in owning one. Beginners might see the low price and think it's worth it.

However, it only serves to waste time and money in the long run.

1) Mid-range apartments

Medium apartments are not properties that a player needs to own (Image via Rockstar Games)

Mid-range apartments suffer from an identical problem to low-end apartments. However, they cost more. Hence, mid-range apartments are one of the worst purchases that a beginner can make in GTA Online.

GTA Online players should invest in the high-end variation if they want an apartment. The extra vehicle capacity is negligible between a low-end and a mid-range apartment.

Also Read

GTA Online has numerous properties for beginners to consider. Even if mid-range apartments aren't expensive, $100K or so can still go toward ammo, weapons, or even a vehicle.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish