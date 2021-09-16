Learning how to cancel a mission in GTA Online can save the player some valuable time.

There are many reasons why a player might wish to cancel a mission. Perhaps a friend is online, and one wishes to be in free roam with them. Alternatively, a player might want to quit a heist if they have randoms trolling. Regardless of what the cause is, players need to know how to cancel a mission.

GTA Online gives the player several ways to do this, but some are more efficient than others. Either way, this article will go over every option for the reader's convenience. Two of the three methods will be similar, with the remaining option being the most useful.

How to cancel a mission in GTA Online

Not every GTA Online player is willing to play through an entire mission. This article will start from the least efficient method and end at the most efficient one.

Method #1 (Leave GTA Online)

Leaving GTA Online is easy (Image via Rockstar Games)

This method is the least time-efficient option to cancel a mission. However, it works 100% of the time without question. The main drawback to leaving GTA Online is that the player wastes more time waiting to log back into the game than the following two methods.

To leave GTA Online, open up the start menu. Head toward the "Online" tab. At the bottom of this list there will be an option to "Leave GTA Online." Players only need to select that option to leave the game.

If done correctly, this will cancel whatever mission players were doing beforehand.

Method #2 (Find New Session)

How "Find New Session" looks like in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

This method is almost identical to the previous method, except the player selects "Find New Session" instead of "Leave GTA Online." Hence, the steps would look like this:

Open up the start menu Select the second tab (Online) Select the "Find New Session" option

This method's main advantage over the previous one is that the GTA Online player doesn't have to waste time trying to leave GTA Online and then logging back into it.

However, there is still a more efficient method that some players may wish to use instead.

Method #3 (Quit Job)

The "Quit Job" prompt (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the best ways to cancel a mission in GTA Online is to use the "Quit Job" function. For those that don't know, one can cancel a mission by using the phone. First, bring up the phone. Second, go to "Job List," which should be the middle option.

From here, GTA Online players will see whatever mission they're doing at the moment. PlayStation players can cancel the mission by pressing Square and then accept the "Are you sure?" prompt that comes up. Xbox players do the same thing, except they press X. PC players use the middle mouse button to cancel a mission.

The three methods listed above should work for every mission type. Hence, knowing these simple tricks can save the player a lot of time. GTA Online players can use their own judgment and decide which method they prefer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish