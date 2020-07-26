GTA Online has been the most rewarding addition to the GTA franchise for Rockstar. Gamers love the online, multiplayer version of GTA 5, where you can enjoy the experience with your friends.

GTA RP helps you level up faster, opening up better elements of the game for you, and there are a few missions that you can complete to earn RP faster.

Best GTA Online missions to earn RP

Diamonds are for Trevor

Image credits: GreyLeafGamer, youtube

Diamonds are for Trevor is an easy mission that doesn’t have too much pay, but is pretty good with its RP payout. It has all the ingredients for the perfect GTA mission - blowing stuff up, stealing diamonds, and a sweet boat ride at the end. If your focus is to level up faster, this mission is a must.

Chemical Extraction

Image credits: GTAinsidecom, Youtube

This mission is probably the best 6-player mission in the game. You can find 5 other players to help you accomplish it with ease. All you have to do is a bit of driving, killing, and stealing.

Rooftop Rumble

Advertisement

Image Credits: TheShadowGuides, Youtube

If you’re looking to make a decent amount of RP, but don’t want to compromise on the payout either, then Rooftop Rumble is the best mission for you. You can finish this simple GTA mission in minutes and it gives out a hefty payment as well as good RP.

You can earn almost 5000 RP with the mission, helping you level up much faster.

Satellite Communications

Satellite Communications

This GTA mission is designed to help you make a lot of RP. All you have to do is kill a lot of people, steal a trailer, take a road trip, and drive the trailer to Trevor’s house. And in the end, you get a great RP payout, which is the reason you started doing the mission in the first place.

Method in the Madness

Image credits: Trizzle83, Youtube

This mission is perhaps the most lucrative on the list. It takes 7 to 10 minutes to finish completely but gives out a really hefty cash payout as well as a pretty great RP award. You can earn more than 5000 RP from this mission, all of it just to steal some meth and kill some people. That’s not a half-bad deal, we say.