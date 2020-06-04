GTA 5 Main Menu

Rockstar Games over the years has garnered a lot of goodwill from the video gaming community and not just with their quality titles such as the GTA franchise.

Rockstar is one of the few major publishers that put out AAA titles worth their price tag and without implementing pay-to-win microtransactions in their online components.

While GTA: Online, one of their most popular Online products, has micro-transactions, they do not severely break the game in terms of balancing. Most PvP match modes in the game are not affected by the player's personal purchases.

While many publishers would have charged a hefty sum to play GTA: Online, which is honestly another title by itself rather than just an online component. You get access to GTA: Online if you purchase GTA 5.

How to Play GTA: Online

Unique Character Customization in GTA: Online (picture credits: gamesradar)

You will need a PlayStation Plus membership if you wish to play the online multiplayer on your PS4. The same goes for Xbox One, where you are required to have Xbox Live membership if you want to play GTA: Online.

However, on PC, you can play any online game, including GTA: Online for free, other than obviously the cost of purchasing the game.

Once you have bought GTA 5 from an online library such as Steam or Epic Games Store, you can launch the game. Launching the game will load the Main Menu of GTA 5.

Select "Online" from this Menu.

From here, you can choose to go into 'Story Mode' or 'Online'. Selecting 'Online' will put you straight into GTA: Online and you can begin your online experience.

The game will require you to first create your Online character, and then gives you the option of playing through a Tutorial. Once that is complete, you can choose to do whatever you desire in GTA: Online.

