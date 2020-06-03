GTA 5: PC System Requirements

GTA 5

GTA 5, during the time of its release back in 2013, was the game PC enthusiasts used to test out their gaming hardware. The game pushed the hardware to the limit, exacting every ounce of power the system could muster while looking gorgeous in the process.

GTA 5 is an exceptional feat of game development in terms of scope and the sheer number of activities that you can engage in. Golf, triathlons and even therapy are options available in the game.

However, hardware has progressed significantly since then and is now more accessible to a larger player base. While the system requirements once seemed quite staggering, they are comparatively more comfortable now.

System requirements of GTA 5 on PC

GTA 5 on Ultra Settings

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Memory: 4GB

Video Card: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

HDD Space: 65GB

Reccomended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs)

Memory: 8GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

HDD Space: 65GB

While you shouldn't have any problem running GTA 5 on a mid-tier setup on Low to Medium settings, running the game on Ultra will test your hardware to the limit.

GTA 5 is stunning at times, especially when it rains, and just the sheer number of assets on the scene is enough to give your hardware a lot to work with.