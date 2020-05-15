GTA 5 size, starter pack, requirements, YouTubers and more

GTA V Premium Edition for free

One of the biggest and most hyped games in the history of gaming, GTA 5 is available for free till 21st May 2020.

The craze for GTA 5 is showing no signs of slowing down. It is expected that the game would have millions of downloads after it became available for free on the Epic Games store on 14th May 2020.

How to download GTA 5?

GTA 5

Since the GTA 5 game is available for free on the Epic Games store, one must create or login to their epic games account to claim a copy of the game. The Two-factor authentication must be kept 'on' for the same,

The next step would be to download and install the Epic Games Launcher. Once the launcher is installed, one needs to search for 'GTA 5' and proceed with the game's installation.

Size of GTA 5 game

Size of GTA 5 game

The download size of the GTA 5 game is 94 GB. One would need to have at least 100 GB of HDD space to be able to install the game.

What else with GTA 5 is available for free?

The Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition includes the entire GTA 5 story mode, Grand Theft Auto Online and all existing gameplay upgrades and content. One would also get Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack with the Premium Edition of Grand Theft Auto 5.

The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack contains:

Advertisement

GTA$ Bonus Cash $1,000,000 Properties Vehicles Weapons, Clothing & Tattoos.

You can read more about the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack of Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition here.

How can you check if you can run GTA 5?

Tool at game debate

If you are not sure whether you can run GTA 5 or not, you can visit the site Gamedebate and enter your system specification to find out whether you will be able to run the game or not and at which settings.

Click here to visit the GTA 5 page of Gamedebate.

Famous GTA 5 content creators

If you want to know more about the game and want to watch content related to GTA 5, you can watch some of these content creators