GTA 5 free on Epic Games Store: Download link

GTA 5 Available for free download

The Rockstar Games' magum opus GTA 5 is now available for download from the Epic Games Store this week. In fact, once downloaded, players can keep the game forever, without having to pay for it. Fans of the game will also be pleased to know that the online component of the game would be available to play from the outset.

GTAV will be available for free on Epic Games Store in about 6 hours from now. https://t.co/VuzvAQFrXm — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 14, 2020

The Store has made the Premium Edition of GTA 5 available, meaning the players will have free access to the masterful and freakishly addictive GTA: Online. To this day, GTA: Online remains one of the most unique games and accords user an immensely good gaming experience.

(picture credits: rockstargames.com) GTA 5 Premium Edition

Here is the free download link for GTA 5: Premium Edition.

How to Download GTA 5:

Go the link above. Select the "Get GTA V Button". The site will ask you to download the Epic Games Launcher. Download the launcher. Launch and start the download on the Launcher. Enjoy the game.

GTA 5 comes with exciting features and mo

The Premium Edition of GTA 5 includes exciting Online content such as the Doomsday Heist, Gunrunning, Bikers and much more. It also comes packed with the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, meaning that the players will have $1,000,000 bonus cash to spend on GTA Online.

With an abundance of exciting interactive activities, GTA: Online is a must have for gamers looking to spend quality time with friends. With crazy racing modes and equally sensational death-matches, the Online component is brimming with quality content.

But the best part of GTA: Online comes in the form of Heists, a multi-mission level that you must complete with friends or strangers (it helps if you play with friends). In this mode, you must carefully plan and execute high stakes heists to gain large amounts of cash and RP bonuses.

