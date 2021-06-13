GTA Online requires players to earn in-game currency to move up in the game world. To stay ahead of the competition, they must also spend that money carefully.

One of the major features of GTA Online that attracts so many players is its immersion. Unlike GTA 5, players get to run a lot of businesses and complete missions in a more non-linear way.

They often have to decide where to spend their money, as a bad purchase can set back a lot of the effort. Here are a few of the best value-for-money properties that players can consider buying.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best GTA Online properties that are value for money

1) Lombank West

Located in Del Perro and near the Del Perro Heights apartments, Lombank West offers a spectacular view of Los Santos. The office is priced at $3,100,000 and can be bought from the Dynasty 8 Executive website.

Location and accessibility remain some of the major reasons for buying this office. Players can parachute off the roof of the building to the personal aircraft spawn location on the nearby beach.

2) Del Perro Heights, Apartment 7

Players in GTA Online need to have a high-end apartment to do heists. Apartment 7 at Del Perro Heights is the cheapest high-end apartment available in GTA Online at $200,000.

It is very close to Lombank West and the Morningwood Cocaine Lockup, making this a great option for players looking to buy all three.

3) Raton Canyon Bunker

While this bunker is a bit distant from the city, sometimes that is exactly what players want. This naturally defended bunker is ideal for players seeking peace and quiet away from griefers and other players.

This is the second cheapest bunker in GTA Online, available at a price of $1,450,000 from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website.

4) Del Perro Nightclub

Priced at $1,645,000, the Del Perro Nightclub is not the cheapest nightclub on the list. However, when it comes to nightclubs, location is everything. This nightclub, located in Del Perro, is close to both of the properties mentioned on this list - the Del Perro Heights and the Lombank West office building.

5) Videogeddon La Mesa

Fans of GTA 4 and GTA Chinatown Wars might remember the Videogeddon Arcade in Liberty City. Most GTA Online players agree that the Videogeddon Arcade at La Mesa is the best-located arcade in the game. Players with a large aircraft fleet may find it useful, as planes can spawn nearby on the Los Santos River.

It is also the closest arcade to the Diamond Casino, where players get to start the heists. Priced at $1,875,000, it may not be the cheapest option, but it is also not the costliest one.

