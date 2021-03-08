GTA Online may feel like an unscalable mountain for beginners, especially when they don't have enough cash to buy fancy cars and top-end weapons.

But, contrary to common presumptions, players don't need a stack of gold to level up in the game. The elementary levels in the game are often basic, which is why they don't require million-dollar investments and a golden-plated plane that costs an arm and a leg.

This article highlights five reasonably-priced things that players should purchase right away in GTA Online when starting out.

5 things players need to purchase right away in GTA Online when starting out

#5 A high-end apartment

Image via Bartlett, Youtube

Apartments are criminally underrated in GTA Online. Novice players often splash out a good chunk of money on fancy cars and glamorous outfits before making a sizeable investment.

Purchasing a high-end apartment before buying a bunch of unnecessary stuff is like investing in a small business before leasing a Ferrari.

High-end apartments serve multiple purposes in GTA Online. They are the players' safe haven, a place where criminal prodigies can hide from angry cops and blood-thirsty enemies. A high-end apartment can also serve as a front for plotting heists and planning murder missions. You cannot use medium and low-end apartments for planning heists.

The Eclipse Tower Apartment is the most expensive apartment available in the game, priced at a whooping $1.1 million.

#4 CEO Office:

Image via GTA Wiki

Like the apartment, a personal CEO office will not only allow players to create a massive return on investment, but it will also grant them access to stuff that usually doesn't come cheap, like top-end laptops and energy-boosting snacks.

The most important reason to buy a CEO office, however, is to get an edge on warehouse missions. A beginner player can rack up a lot of cash selling in-demand, luxury vehicles, which normally give over $80,000 every 20 minutes.

#3 The Armored Kuruma

Image via GTA Wiki

When it comes to armored cars, Kuruma has absolutely no match in GTA Online.

The Armored Kuruma is a sports car based on the original Kuruma in style and performance. What sets the Armored Kuruma apart from its predecessor is the equipment of bullet-proof panels and bullet-resistant windows.

Recorded at a top speed of 109.75 mph, the Armored Kuruma is one of the fastest armored vehicles in GTA Online.

This amazing car can be purchased from Southern S.A. South Autos in GTA Online for $698,250.

#2 The Buzzard

Image via GTA Wiki

The Buzzard is one of the most lethal helicopters in GTA Online. It is stacked with weapons and obliterates whoever and whatever dares to get in its way.

Moreover, the Buzzard features a sneaky little camera, which makes it super reliable during missions. Players can spy on the enemy and rain down a storm of homing missiles. This is what GTA Online was made for.

The Buzzard Attack Chopper costs $1,750,000 and can be bought from Warstock Cache and Carry in GTA Online.

#1 Clubhouse/MC Business

Image via GTA Wiki

MC Businesses are a rewarding means of racking up big bucks in GTA Online. These businesses are not only relatively cheap, but they are also geared towards passive generation of income.

To kickstart an MC Business, the player will need to invest in a clubhouse, which will cost anywhere from $200,000 to $495,000. The most popular clubhouses appear in Los Santos, the northern side of the map and the southern coast of the Alamo Sea.

If the player owns all five MC businesses featured in GTA Online with complete upgrades, they will be able to churn out $120,000 per hour. The gross profit will amount to a whooping $652,000.