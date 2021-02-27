Are MKII weapons worth their price tag in GTA Online?

MKII weapons are some of the most popular and expensive weapons featured in GTA Online.

GTA Online wouldn't be the game it is today if it weren't for all the devastating weapons that Rockstar Games keeps adding to the title.

Given the storyline the game revolves around, players love nothing more than violent scenes, heart-breaking twists and spine-chilling adventures. All that wouldn't be possible without heavy weapons and machine guns.

This article talks about some of the most popular weapons featured in GTA Online and explores whether they are worth paying through the teeth for.

MKII weapons in GTA Online

Image via GTA Wiki

The simple answer is yes. The MKII weapons are unique, powerful and devastating in nature. They have features that have never been seen before in the gaming universe and make for a thrilling purchase.

However, not every MKII weapon is worth its price tag.

The SNS Pistol MKII, for instance, costs a whopping $79,575 and barely makes the cut. The updates make little sense since they feature the same rate of fire as the regular SNS Pistol. The only predominant difference between the two is SNS MKII's improvement in damage (from 28 - 30). All in all, the SNS Pistol MKII is not a terrible weapon but it definitely isn't worth the hefty price tag.

Advertisement

The Carbine Rifle MKII, on the other hand, is one of the most unique and powerful weapons featured in GTA Online. Not only does it showcase great improvement over the regular Carbine Rifle in terms of performance, but it also comes equipped with a number of cool installments.

The Heavy Revolver MKII can also make for one hell of an investment. One shot from this beast of a weapon is enough to annihilate just about everything that stands in the way.

MKII weapons are definitely a little pricey, but they can hardly be tagged as 'useless' or 'amazing'. Some weapons improve greatly over their predecessors while others remain just as cumbersome and hard to use as ever. The ultimate choice, like everything else in GTA Online, is for the player to make.