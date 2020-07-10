GTA Online: Flight School Lessons

If you want to improve your flying skills in GTA Online, you finally have the chance to attend the Flight School. You can access the Flight School in GTA Online once you download The San Andreas Flight School Update. You must be at Rank 6 or higher if you want to take flying lessons. You can learn how to skydive, and fly helicopters and aeroplanes.

Location of Flight School in GTA Online

The Flight School is located at the Los Santos International Airport in Los Santos. Just head over to the Exceptionalists Way and you will find it.

Flight School Lessons in GTA Online

You will have to take flying lessons under the guidance of JT Boyd in GTA Online. A total of 10 solo lessons need to be taken to become an expert pilot. These lessons feature various flying challenges like formation flying and different combat manoeuvres.

Earn money and medals in Flight School. Image: YouTube.

You can even make money by taking these flying lessons. If you complete each flying lesson with a gold medal, then you will get $18600 for each. If you get the gold medal on your first attempt in all of the 10 lessons then you can get a whopping $232500 and 13950 RP.

The 10 solo lessons that you need to complete in GTA Online are:

1. Outside Loop

Outside Loop. Image: YouTube.

As the name suggests, you need to make an outside loop with your plane.

2. Engine Failure

In this lesson, you need to successfully land the Miljet in spite of an engine failure.

3. Chase Parachute

This lesson is tricky as you need to catch a parachute in midair to land safely.

4. City Landing

You need to land the plane safely, in spite of bad weather.

5. Moving Landing

You need to land the plane on a flatbed trailer before it drives through the tunnel.

6. Flight Formation

Flight Formation. Image: Old Grumpy Gamers.

As the name suggests, you need to fly in a good formation with other planes.

7. Shooting Range

This lesson will increase your shooting ability as you need to destroy target planes by using a Buzzard.

8. Ground Level

In this lesson, you need to fly as close to the ground as possible without crashing the plane.

9. Collect Flags

You need to collect flags by flying through 30 checkpoints.

10. Follow Leader

As the name suggests, you are required to follow the instructions of your leader.