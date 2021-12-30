Many GTA Online players still want to learn about the airplanes in the game. Over the years and with various updates and DLC, several new and impressive aerial vehicles have been introduced to GTA Online. But which ones should the players pay the most attention to?

This article showcases the top 5 fastest planes in GTA Online in December 2021.

The fastest planes in GTA Online to the fly through the sky in style

It should come as no surprise to the players that most of the fastest planes in GTA Online are military-style jets. Below are the top 5 fastest aircraft:

1) Mammoth Hydra

Hydra is widely considered to be the fastest plane in GTA Online. It can be unlocked at a trade price of $3 Million after completing the apartment heist. However, most GTA Online players are used to just breaking into the military base and stealing one of these jets for free.

GTA Online fans love being able to steal the number one jet in the game. The jet is theirs as long as they can escape pursuit by other Hydras and dodge the anti-air missiles.

2) JoBuilt P-996 LAZER

This plane is recognizable to players as it looks similar to the Hydra jet. The LAZER, however, is modeled after the American F-16 fighter, while the Hydra is based on the British Harrier II.

Costing over $6 Million in GTA Online, players will need to save up to afford one of these super military jets for themselves. It is worth considering that alongside the Hydra, this plane is possibly the fastest in the game in December 2021.

3) Western Besra

Besra is one of the fastest and most agile planes in GTA Online. It has an extremely impressive rate of acceleration as well as a fantastic top speed. It holds up well in a race with the Hydra and LAZER but falls slightly short of winning.

The Besra is such a lightweight plane that it can execute a vertical climb more smoothly than the LAZER. Its incredible agility also means it can dodge oncoming missiles better than most other planes in the game.

4) Buckingham Pyro

Buckingham Pyro was added to GTA Online in 2017 with Smuggler's Run DLC. Modeled on the de Havilland Vampire, this two-seater fighter jet includes an astonishing number of customization options. The plane already looks fantastic, but players can choose to add a number of liveries to make it their own.

Pyro handles better than Hydra, and once fully upgraded, has no trouble beating the number one jet in a drag race.

5) V-65 Molotok

The V-65 Moltok is modeled on the Russian MiG-15 fighter jet. It has a powerful and unique style and is fully customizable. It has a high $4.8 Million cost tag attached, but many GTA Online players prefer it over the Hydra.

The Molotok handles vertical climbs and evasive maneuvers exceptionally well, and the level of customizations puts it well above that of the Hydra and LAZER in terms of player enjoyment.

Note: The article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha