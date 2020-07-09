GTA Online: Air Freight Cargo Smuggler's Run missions

GTA Online has a lot of missions that you can complete outside of Heists such as the source Cargo missions.

Owning a Hangar and selling Cargo is one of the best ways to make a lot of money in GTA Online.

GTA Online

Air Freight Cargo missions, or simply known as Cargo missions were added to GTA Online as part of the Smuggler's Run update.

GTA Online, since its release, has seen several huge content updates that have changed the game significantly. To think that Heists weren't a part of the game unit the Heists update is bizarre.

The big content updates such as the recent Diamond Casino update added a lot of enjoyable content to the game.

The Smuggler's Run update added similarly great content, that includes the Air Freight Cargo Missions.

GTA Online Air Freight Cargo Missions: All you need to know

Completing the Cargo missions is a way to make sure that your Hangar is always well stocked with enough Cargo for you to sell.

Completing Cargo missions also unlocks various discounts in the Warstock Cache & Carry website. The website sells military-grade vehicles such as the Terrobyte, Tanks, and Fighter Jets.

Air Freight Cargo missions can be carried out as either a Motorcycle Club member/president or as an Organization associate/CEO.

There are a total of 42 source cargo missions. Completing these missions will allow you to unlock Trade Price on the following aircraft:

