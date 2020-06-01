Use your cell phone in GTA 5. Image: gta 5.

If you thought that your cell phone in GTA 5 is useless, then you must think again. There are many people you can contact over your cell phone in GTA 5. From calling in favours to triggering cheats, these phone numbers will come in handy. Here is a list of the phone numbers of all the characters in GTA 5. You can call them to ask for favours or to chat.

List of phone numbers in GTA 5

Here's a list of people you can call in GTA 5:

Abigail Mathers: 346-555-0126

Al Di Napoli: 346-555-0109

Amanda De Santa: 346-555-0118

Barry: 346-555-0105

Beverly Felton: 328-555-0139

Brucie Kibbutz: 273-555-0185

Chastity: 611-555-0163

Cheetah: 328-555-0167

Cletus Ewing: 346-555-0174

Cris Formage: 328-555-0160

Dave Norton: 273-555-0132

Devin Weston: 328-555-0182

Denise Clinton: 273-555-0164

Dr. Isiah Friedlander: 346-555-0134

Edgar Carlos: 611-555-0146

Elwood O’Neil: 611-555-0111

Floyd Herbert: 273-555-0164

Franklin Clinton: 328-555-0156

Fufu: 346-555-0186

Gerald: 611-555-0152

Hao: 611-555-0107

Infernus: 611-555-0184

Jimmy Boston: 346-555-0148

Jimmy De Santa: 346-555-0190 and 273-555-0143

Joe: 611-555-0128

Josef: 328-555-0117

Josh Bernstein: 611-555-0169

Kyle Chavis: 611-555-0191

Kyle P Slater: 328-555-0145

Lamar Davis: 346-555-0141

Liz: 611-555-0126

Lester Crest: 346-555-0102

Marnie Allen: 611-555-0181

Martin Madrazo: 346-555-0188

Mary-Ann Quinn: 273-555-0120

Maude Eccles: 328-555-0185

Michael De Santa: 328-555-0108

Nigel: 346-555-0111

Nikki: 346-555-0183

Omega: 346-555-0162

Oscar Guzman: 273-555-0125

Patricia Madrazo: 328-555-0110

Peach: 273-555-0189

Rickie Lukens: 611-555-0140

Ron Jakowski: 328-555-0198

Sapphire: 328-555-0177

Simeon Yetarian: 611-555-0120

Solomon Richards: 328-555-0123

Steve Haines: 328-555-0150

Stretch: 346-555-0122

Tanisha Jackson: 328-555-0180

Tao Cheng: 611-555-0173

Tonya Wiggins: 611-555-0199

Tracey De Santa: 273-555-0168 and 273-555-0197

Trevor Philips: 273-555-0136

Ursula: 328-555-0103-0103

Wade Herbert: 346-555-0166

Wei Cheng:328-555-0190

Apart from these, there are many phone numbers which will go straight to the answering machine.

You can try out the following numbers for availing a particular service in GTA 5:

346-555-0176: Atomic Blimp

323-555-5555: Downtown Cab Co.

1-999-578-25368: Los Santos Talent

328-555-0153: Mechanic

273-555-0120: Merryweather Security

611-555-0149: Mors Mutual Insurance

328-555-0122: Pegasus Lifestyle Management

555-0069: Roger Salvage and Scrap

1-999-SOUTHCA: South Seas Apartments

273-555-0155: Truthseeker Helpline

Psst: You can try dialing 611-555-0195 for getting a prank call response and tickle that funny bone in you.