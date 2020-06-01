Phone numbers that you can call in GTA 5
- Take a note of all the people you can call and services you can avail in GTA 5.
- Here is a complete list of people you can contact in GTA 5.
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 01 Jun 2020, 17:26 IST
Published 01 Jun 2020, 17:26 IST
If you thought that your cell phone in GTA 5 is useless, then you must think again. There are many people you can contact over your cell phone in GTA 5. From calling in favours to triggering cheats, these phone numbers will come in handy. Here is a list of the phone numbers of all the characters in GTA 5. You can call them to ask for favours or to chat.
List of phone numbers in GTA 5
Here's a list of people you can call in GTA 5:
- Abigail Mathers: 346-555-0126
- Al Di Napoli: 346-555-0109
- Amanda De Santa: 346-555-0118
- Barry: 346-555-0105
- Beverly Felton: 328-555-0139
- Brucie Kibbutz: 273-555-0185
- Chastity: 611-555-0163
- Cheetah: 328-555-0167
- Cletus Ewing: 346-555-0174
- Cris Formage: 328-555-0160
- Dave Norton: 273-555-0132
- Devin Weston: 328-555-0182
- Denise Clinton: 273-555-0164
- Dr. Isiah Friedlander: 346-555-0134
- Edgar Carlos: 611-555-0146
- Elwood O’Neil: 611-555-0111
- Floyd Herbert: 273-555-0164
- Franklin Clinton: 328-555-0156
- Fufu: 346-555-0186
- Gerald: 611-555-0152
- Hao: 611-555-0107
- Infernus: 611-555-0184
- Jimmy Boston: 346-555-0148
- Jimmy De Santa: 346-555-0190 and 273-555-0143
- Joe: 611-555-0128
- Josef: 328-555-0117
- Josh Bernstein: 611-555-0169
- Kyle Chavis: 611-555-0191
- Kyle P Slater: 328-555-0145
- Lamar Davis: 346-555-0141
- Liz: 611-555-0126
- Lester Crest: 346-555-0102
- Marnie Allen: 611-555-0181
- Martin Madrazo: 346-555-0188
- Mary-Ann Quinn: 273-555-0120
- Maude Eccles: 328-555-0185
- Michael De Santa: 328-555-0108
- Nigel: 346-555-0111
- Nikki: 346-555-0183
- Omega: 346-555-0162
- Oscar Guzman: 273-555-0125
- Patricia Madrazo: 328-555-0110
- Peach: 273-555-0189
- Rickie Lukens: 611-555-0140
- Ron Jakowski: 328-555-0198
- Sapphire: 328-555-0177
- Simeon Yetarian: 611-555-0120
- Solomon Richards: 328-555-0123
- Steve Haines: 328-555-0150
- Stretch: 346-555-0122
- Tanisha Jackson: 328-555-0180
- Tao Cheng: 611-555-0173
- Tonya Wiggins: 611-555-0199
- Tracey De Santa: 273-555-0168 and 273-555-0197
- Trevor Philips: 273-555-0136
- Ursula: 328-555-0103-0103
- Wade Herbert: 346-555-0166
- Wei Cheng:328-555-0190
Apart from these, there are many phone numbers which will go straight to the answering machine.
You can try out the following numbers for availing a particular service in GTA 5:
- 346-555-0176: Atomic Blimp
- 323-555-5555: Downtown Cab Co.
- 1-999-578-25368: Los Santos Talent
- 328-555-0153: Mechanic
- 273-555-0120: Merryweather Security
- 611-555-0149: Mors Mutual Insurance
- 328-555-0122: Pegasus Lifestyle Management
- 555-0069: Roger Salvage and Scrap
- 1-999-SOUTHCA: South Seas Apartments
- 273-555-0155: Truthseeker Helpline
Psst: You can try dialing 611-555-0195 for getting a prank call response and tickle that funny bone in you.
Advertisement