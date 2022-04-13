Top 5 graphics cards from AMD in 2022

AMD launched their Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs on November 18, 2020, to compete with NVIDIA's RTX 3000 series graphics cards. These new AMD RDNA2 architecture-based graphics cards promise PC gamers peak performance with power efficiency.

Excluding the upcoming RX 6400, seven variants are currently available in the RX 6000 series.

As mentioned above, AMD responded to NVIDIA's RTX and DLSS with DirectX 12 Ultimate and AMD FidelityFX on RX 6000 series cards. This enables users to experience realistic lighting, shadows, reflections, and jaw-dropping details.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, or FSR, ensures another level of graphic upscaling on supported games like Far Cry 6, Resident Evil Village, and Deathloop. And for games that don't support FSR, AMD has Radeon Super Resolution or RSR to squeeze in extra bits of performance.

Here are the top five AMD graphics cards of 2022 for each price segment.

Amazing AMD graphics cards

1) RX 6500XT

Memory: 4 GB GDDR6

4 GB GDDR6 Frequency: 2610 MHz

2610 MHz Infinity cache: 16 MB

Radeon RX 6500XT is an extreme budget level GPU from AMD. However, a $200 GPU that cannot even reach 60 FPS in the lowest settings in the latest titles is not recommended.

But considering this price range, it will perform better than the GTX 1650. However, gamers are recommended to get a hold of a used GTX 1660 or RX 5600XT, if possible.

The RX 6500XT is starting only from $224.99 on Newegg.

2) RX 6600

Memory: 8 GB GDDR6

8 GB GDDR6 Frequency: 2044 MHz

2044 MHz Infinity cache: 32 MB

The Radeon RX 6600 is the actual recommended value-for-money card from AMD. In terms of performance, it provides 7% better performance than the NVIDIA RTX 3050 at a much lower price.

The RX 6600 is more than enough for 1080p gaming and is more of an entry-level 1440p card. RX 6600 is starting only at $369.99 on Newegg.

3) RX 6700XT

Memory: 12 GB GDDR6

12 GB GDDR6 Frequency: 2424 MHz

2424 MHz Infinity cache: 96 MB

The Radeon RX 6700XT is the best value-for-money 1440p AMD card right now. It competes directly with NVIDIA's RTX 3060, providing a 23% better performance.

The RX 6700XT is a great 1440p gaming card from AMD, starting only at $568.99 on Newegg.

4) RX 6800 XT

Memory: 16 GB GDDR6

16 GB GDDR6 Frequency: 2015 MHz

2015 MHz Infinity cache: 128 MB

Radeon RX 6800 XT is the best sub $1000 and the second-best performing AMD graphics card in the market right now. Launched on November 18, 2020, this GPU can manage up to 4K resolution gaming.

The 6800XT provides almost the same performance as the RTX 3070 at a much cheaper price. It starts from $919.99 on Newegg.

5) RX 6900 XT

Memory: 16 GB GDDR6

16 GB GDDR6 Frequency: 2015 MHz

2015 MHz Infinity cache: 128 MB

The Radeon RX 6900 XT is the best performing GPU from AMD right now. It dominates most latest AAA titles, even in 4K, and provides almost similar performance to the RTX 3080 at a much lower price.

The 6900 XT starts only from $1,149 on Newegg.

The GPU price hike is still ongoing, but the market has recovered. In the future, we can only hope for the current prices to go further down and for brands to produce more budget-oriented graphics cards.

The AMD RX 6400 will also hit the shelves soon, and it will be interesting to see how it performs and if it can take the place of the ultimate budget graphics card. The wait continues.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer