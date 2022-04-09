5 best gaming laptops under $1000 to play Call of Duty: Warzone

Launched in March 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone started gaining fans quickly. This free-to-play battle royale game from Activision's famous franchise is part of 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and is connected to 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War, 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard, and the sequel of Modern Warfare coming in 2022.

Besides normal battle royale, other modes include Plunder, Rebirth: Resurgence, Buy Back, Payload, and Clash. There is both cross-platform play and cross-platform progression between the three games.

Due to its amazing graphics and RTX support, Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the heftiest AAA titles. And such a graphically demanding game needs a pretty beefy setup to run smoothly.

COD Warzone's officially recommended specifications (additional) are:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit latest update

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

RAM: 16 GB RAM

HDD: 175 GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

Almost all the laptops in the list below surpass these recommended (additional) specs.

Five amazing laptops under $1000 for COD Warzone

5) ASUS ROG Strix G15

15.6" 144Hz Display

Ryzen 7 4800H

RTX 3050

8 GB RAM

512 GB SSD

ROG Strix G15 is an outstanding laptop that provides bang for one's buck, a rare case for ROG devices. Their new "streamlined design" is phenomenal, and the RGB keyboard also adds to the aesthetics.

Strix G15 comes packed with 15.6" 144Hz 1080p IPS AdaptiveSync display, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, 512 GB PCIe SSD and Windows 10 Home OS. It also has great cooling.

Some special features include ROG Boost on GPU, ROG Intelligent Cooling System, and one month's free Xbox Game Pass. It runs Warzone on Medium settings @ 60 FPS and is priced at $999.99 on Amazon.

Pros: Display, Cooling, Design

Cons: RAM

4) Asus TUF Dash 15

15.6" 144Hz Display

i7 11370H

RTX 3050Ti

8 GB RAM

512 GB SSD

The Asus TUF Dash 15 is a good-looking, slim, durable laptop like any other in the TUF series. The device has a nice-looking RGB keyboard.

It comes loaded with a 15.6" 144Hz 1080p IPS LCD display with AdaptiveSync, AMD Intel Core i7-11370H processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU, 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, 512 GB NVMe M.2 SSD, and Windows 10 Home.

This 19.9 mm ultra-thin laptop also passes the MIL-STD-810H tests. Other features include fast charging, AI noise canceled audio, a self-cleaning cooling system, and Dynamic Boost 2.0 for GPU.

It has a huge 16.6-hour battery backup and can run Warzone on Medium settings @ 60 FPS. The laptop costs $949.99 on Amazon.

Pros: Display, Design, Cooling, Rigidity, Battery

Cons: RAM

3) Acer Swift X SFX14-41G-R1S6 Creator

14" Display

Ryzen 7 5800U

RTX 3050Ti

16 GB RAM

512 GB SSD

Like the other offerings in the Acer Swift series, Swift X laptops are thin and compact with a minimalistic design, weighing only 3.06 lbs. They aren't as flashy as the other gaming laptops on the list.

SFX14-41G-R1S6 has a white backlit keyboard. It comes with a 14" wide-screen IPS LED display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU, 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM, 512 GB NVMe SSD, and Windows 10 Home.

It has a fingerprint scanner and a good battery backup of 12 hrs with fast charging capability. It runs Warzone on High settings @ 60 FPS and is priced at $924.99 on Amazon.

Pros: Design, Weight, Charging

Cons: Display, Processor

2) Lenovo IdeaPad 3

15.6" 120Hz Display

Ryzen 5 5600H

RTX 3050Ti

16 GB RAM

1 TB SSD

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gaming is another slick-looking laptop. IdeaPad Gaming series setups are budget-friendly gaming offerings from Lenovo.

IdeaPad 3 comes with a 15.6" FHD IPS 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU, 16 GB 3200MHz SO-DIMM DDR4 RAM, 1 TB PCIe SSD, and Windows 11 Home.

Other features include stereo Nahimic audio, RGB backlit keyboard, and battery backup of up to 5 hrs. It runs Warzone on High settings @ 60 FPS and costs $929.99 on Amazon.

Pros: Display, Audio, Storage

Cons: NA

1) Lenovo Legion 5 15.6″

15.6" 165Hz Display

Ryzen 7 5800H

RTX 3050Ti

16 GB RAM

512 GB SSD

Lenovo Legion 5 is a combo of beastly performance and heavenly looks. It has an RGB TrueStrike keyboard.

The Legion 5 packs a 15.6" FHD IPS 165Hz display with Dolby Vision and AMD FreeSync Premium support, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU, 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM, 512 GB NVMe SSD, and Windows 11 Home. Other noticeable features include Legion AI Engine, Nahimic 3D audio, Coldfront 3.0 cooling system, etc.

It runs Warzone on High settings @ 60 FPS and is priced at $999.99 on Amazon.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

