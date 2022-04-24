10 best gaming monitors for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2022

A good gaming monitor is crucial for a high-end gaming PC or console. Without a monitor with high resolution and refresh rates, the true potential of a high-end gaming PC or console is bottlenecked.

Finding the perfect gaming monitor for a PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X can be a hectic job. Modern day gaming monitors have many different sizes, panels, aspect ratios, resolutions, refresh rates, response times, and integrated technologies.

One has to carefully consider every aspect and then choose a monitor. Here are the 10 best gaming monitors in 2022 with different price ranges and specs.

10 best gaming monitors in 2022

1) Pixio PX243 Premier eSports

24"

1920 x 1080p VA

144 Hz, 3 ms

FreeSync Premium, G-Sync compatible

Pixio is the new horse in the race, providing premium specs at unbelievable prices. They recently got into the game and started appearing on most of the top charts. Pixio PX243 Premier eSports is a great budget 144Hz monitor for the budding esports stars out there.

It sports a 1920x1080p 24" curved VA panel display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 250 nits max brightness. Above all, this $160 gaming monitor comes with G-Sync compatibility as well as FreeSync Premium support.

Available on Pixio Store for 159.99 USD.

2) Asus VG258QR

24.5"

1920 x 1080p TN

165 Hz, 0.5 ms

FreeSync Premium, G-Sync compatible

Asus VG258QR is the best pick in the sub-240Hz 1080p display range. For people who want a great gaming monitor without spending extra cash on high refresh rates, this is their way-to-go. Asus VG258QR comes with a 24.5" 1920 x 1080p TN panel with 165Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, and 400 nits max brightness.

This monitor supports FreeSync Premium and is G-Sync compatible. A few notable extra features include the Asus exclusive GamePlus hotkey, GameFast Input Technology, and GameVisual for optimized visuals.

Available on Amazon for 219.00 USD.

3) Asus TUF Gaming VG258QM

24.5"

1920 x 1080p TN

280 Hz, 0.5 ms

FreeSync Premium, G-Sync compatible

Asus TUF Gaming VG258QM is a great gaming monitor for esports enthusiasts. The blazing fast 280Hz FHD TN panel display, with 0.5ms (GTG) response time and 400 nits max brightness, is also VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified. It provides the darkest blacks and brightest whites.

This FreeSync Premium and G-Sync compatible gaming monitor comes with various features, especially for online competitive gamers.

VG258QM's Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync allows two technologies to work at once. The first one is the Adaptive-sync, which reduces screen tearing and Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology, reducing screen ghosting noticeably.

There are also other important features such as Trace Free Technology, GameVisual, Color Temp Selection, GamePlus, GameFast Input technology and Low Blue Light.

Available on Amazon for 288.99 USD.

4) ROG Swift PG259QN

24.5"

1920 x 1080p IPS

360 Hz, 1 ms

G-Sync

ROG Swift PG259QN is an absolute beast of a gaming monitor. With a superb 360Hz refresh rate, it is currently one of the best esports monitor in the market. This FHD monitor sports an IPS panel, with 1ms response rate, 400 nits peak brightness and HDR 10 compatibility.

This ROG gaming monitor also comes with NVIDIA G-Sync support. The Smart Cooling design with a custom heatsink gurantees 12% cooler temperatures than a normal display, during intense gaming sessions.

This amazing looking gaming monitor shows off its anti-glare bezel, Aura-Sync RGB lighting, Smart Cable Management system, and repositioned inidicator light. A few useful features include NVIDIA Ultra Low Motion Blur technology, the Asus exclusive integrated GamePlus hotkey, GameVisual technology, Flicker-Free technology and Ultra-Low Blue Light.

Available on Amazon for 489.02 USD.

5) Acer XG270HU

27"

2560 x 1440p IPS

144 Hz, 1 ms

FreeSync, G-Sync compatible

Acer XG270HU is the pick for affordable 1440p monitor. The 144Hz 2560 x 1440p IPS panel comes with 1ms response time and 350 nits peak brightness. The AdaptiveSync display supports AMD FreeSync and is also G-Sync compatible for reduced screen tearing.

The blue light filtering and flicker-free technology puts less pressure on the eyes. Coupled with that, Acer ComfyView technology cuts screen glare to further reduce eye strain.

Available on Amazon for 249.99 USD.

6) Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A

24.5"

2560 x 1440p IPS

170 Hz, 1 ms

FreeSync Premium, G-Sync compatible

Asus TUF series gaming monitors are built to last while providing dashing performance, TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A is no exception. This 27" WQHD monitor comes with wide 130% sRGB color gamut, a refresh rate of up to 170Hz (overclocked), and 1ms super fast response time.

The unique winged design on the back of this monitor is inspired by futuristic fighter jets, and with its minimalistic stand, this beast also adds a touch of elegance to the setup.

FreeSync Premium and G-Sync compatibility ensures a tear-free gaming experience. VG27AQL1A also comes with Asus Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) technology, which combines NVIDIA's G-Sync compatibility with Asus' Extreme Low Motion Blur technology to eliminate screen tearing and ghosting.

The High Dynamic Range display with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification provides an immersive gaming experience with amazingly vibrant colors.

Available on Amazon for 329.00 USD.

7) Alienware AW3423DW

34.18"

3440 x 1400p QD-OLED

175 Hz, 0.1 ms

G-Sync Ultimate

Alienaware is renowned for providing the absolute best components in the premium price range, and AW3423DW is no exception. This 34.18" 4K QD-OLED display with 175Hz refresh rate and out-of-the-world 0.1ms (GTG) response time, along with 100 nits peak brightness, redefines the word "flagship."

The Quantum Dot Organic Light Emitting Diode display embodies a superior color performance with a higher peak brightness. Furthermore, it has a greater 149% sRGB color gamut range in a slim panel.

The futuristic design, with RGB lighting and the Alienware logo at the back of the monitor, adds an edge to any gaming setup. This Gaming monitor supports NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate.

Furthermore, the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified display ensures crystal-like clarity. 360° ventilation system for better heat dissipation works like magic.

Available on Dell store for 1,299.99 USD.

8) Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

49"

5120 x 1440p Quantum Mini LED

240 Hz, 1 ms

FreeSync Premium Pro, G-Sync compatible

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is the widest monitor on the list with the most curvature. This industry-leading 5120 x 1440p (Dual-QHD) 49" monitor covers the wideness of two 2560 x 1440p 27" screens. It has a 1000R curved Quantum Mini LED display with an up to 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and up to 2000 nits peak brightness.

When it comes to vibrant colors, this display breaks all the limits with a cutting edge Quantum Matrix HDR2000 panel and Mega Dynamic Contrast Ratio. Odyssey Neo G9 ensures a seamless gaming performance with adaptive G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support.

Quantum Matrix is a revolutionary piece of technology that combines increased local dimming zones of 2048, with the highest 12-bit black levels for stunning picture quality.

Available on Samsung store for 1,899.99 USD.

9) Gigabyte Aorus FO48U

47.53"

3840 x 2160p OLED

120 Hz, 1 ms

FreeSync Premium

Gigabyte Aorus FO48U is a 47.53" 3840 x 2160p OLED gaming monitor with 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms superfast response time, and 900 nits peak brightness. The OLED panel in this display delivers crisp, detailed visuals with a wide 98% DCI-P3/130% sRGB color gamut range and HDR 10/HLG support, for a more true-to-life viewing experience.

The FreeSync Premium technology prevents screen tearing, making the gaming experience more immersive.

The Space Audio sound system offers separate VS, FPS, Movie, and Live Concert modes for customized audio experiences in different situations. The exclusive AORUS OSD Sidekick software allows users to set up display options with keyboard and mouse.

There are also a few gaming related features like, Dashboard, Black Equalizer, Game Assist, 6-Axis Color Control, KVM, and Aim Stabilizer.

Available on Newegg for 1,099.99 USD.

10) LG OLED77C1PUB

77"

3840 x 2160p OLED

120 Hz, 1 ms

FreeSync Premium, G-Sync compatible

LG OLED77C1PUB is the largest gaming monitor on the list. It is actually a gigantic 77" 3840 x 2160p OLED TV, with 120Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time.

Running on webOS UI, its most highlighted feature is the ThinQ AI technology that handles almost every aspect of this absolute beast of a monitor. The AI is powered by α9 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K that enables AI 4K Upscaling, AI Motion Pro, AI Picture Pro, auto tuning between SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR, and AI Sound Pro.

Game Optimizer puts all the game settings in one place, so users can toggle between FreeSync Premium and G-Sync compatible modes from the menu. It also has some extra features, specifically designed for gamers: Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, eARC, HDMI 2.1, HGIG, and cloud gaming via Stadia.

Available on LG store for 2,699.99 USD.

It is really fascinating to see how far gaming monitors have come in terms of looks and features. With such rapid growth in the gaming industry, who knows what the future might bring?

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul