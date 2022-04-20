5 best Secretlab gaming chairs to buy in 2022

Gaming chairs are undoubtedly the most underrated component in a gamer's setup. After intense research and spending money on a PC, monitor, mouse, keyboard, and headset, the gaming chair is the last piece of equipment one ever thinks of. Most of the time, gamers don't even buy a proper chair.

Secretlab is a renowned name in the gaming chair domain. The Singapore-based brand is one of the premium gaming chair manufacturers on the market right now. All of their products ensure robust build quality, advanced technology, premium materials, and exemplary ergonomics. This article enlists the 5 best gaming chairs from Secretlab.

5 best Secretlab gaming chairs in 2022

5) Titan Extra Extra Small

NEO Hybrid leatherette/SoftWeave Plus fabric

ADC12 wheelbase

Cold-cure foam

154 lbs capacity

Secretlab Titan Extra Extra Small or XXS is a chair meant as a collectible, but it has a unique utility. For its small size and premium build quality, Titan XXS can also be used as a gaming chair for those little budding gamers out there. Whether it be gaming sessions or studying, Titan XXS fulfills all those purposes. It comes in three unique colors and two materials: NEO Hybrid leatherette and SoftWeave Plus fabric. Titan XXS provides the same quality and reliability as Titan in a 1:2 scale model.

It has height-adjustable soft PU-coated armrests for the right fit and child-friendly locking casters for extra safety. Titan XXS is certified by the Furniture Industry Research Association (FIRA) under the children’s furniture section. The chair provides the next level of comfort with its cold-cure foam. It has a class 4 piston and aluminum alloy (ADC12) wheelbase that can take up to 154lbs of weight. Prices start from 299 USD.

4) Omega

Prime 2.0 PU leather/SoftWeave Plus fabric/NAPA leather

4D armrests

Cold-cure foam

240 lbs capacity

Secretlab Omega is a popular budget-oriented chair series. Perfect for gamers who want the quality and reliability of a Secretlab chair without burning too many bucks. This chair comes with three material options: Prime 2.0 PU leather, SoftWeave Plus fabric, and NAPA leather.

The color options are plenty, including Esports teams themed, popular video games themed, etc. Cold-cure foam on the seat, headrest and lumbar rest provide unmatched comfort. The chair also has a 4D armrest mechanism for greater adjustability and PU-coated wheels that glide smoothly on the surface. It has a class 4 piston and aluminum alloy (ADC12) wheelbase that can take up to 240lbs of weight. Prices start from 414 USD.

3) Titan XL 2020

Prime 2.0 PU leather/SoftWeave Plus Fabric

4D armrests

Cold-cure foam

390lbs capacity

Secretlab Titan XL promises the same quality as a Titan in a 25% larger size. There are two material options: Prime 2.0 PU leather and SoftWeave Plus Fabric. The chair has cold-cure foam that ensures a comfortable sitting experience. Ergonomic 4D armrests resist injuries like carpal tunnel syndrome.

Memory foam with cooling gel on the neck and a lumbar pillow helps you have comfortable long gaming sessions. The chair is supported by a class 4 piston and aluminum alloy (ADC12) wheelbase with PU-coated extra-large wheels. The chair supports up to 390lbs of weight. Prices start from 544 USD.

2) Titan 2020

NEO Hybrid leatherette/SoftWeave Plus fabric/NAPA leather

ADC12 wheelbase

Cold-cure foam

290 lbs capacity

Secretlab Titan 2020 is the predecessor of Titan 2022. The reason to put it on this list is for people who want Secretlab Titan at a lower cost with a few sacrifices. Titan comes with a similar finish and color options as the 2020 Titan Evo. The Titan 2020 has the same cold-cure foam and 4D armrests without the CloudSwap replacement system, the same head pillow with memory foam, and cooling gel without the magnetic function.

The chair has an integrated lumbar cushion instead of an L-ADAPT lumbar cushion. It has a class 4 hydraulic gas piston, aluminum alloy (ADC12) wheelbase, and PU-coated casters to support up to 290lbs. Prices start from 464 USD.

1) Titan Evo 2022

NEO Hybrid leatherette/SoftWeave Plus fabric/NAPA leather

ADC12 wheelbase

Cold-cure foam

395 lbs capacity

Titan Evo 2022 is the latest flagship premium gaming chair series from Secretlab. Titan Evo 2022 comes in three material options: NEO Hybrid leatherette, SoftWeave Plus fabric, NAPA leather, and various other themes, including many popular Esports teams, video games, movies, Game of Thrones series, and even the Attack on Titans anime. Secretlab's famous cold-cure foam guarantees great posture.

The chair has a patent-pending magnetic head pillow with memory foam, cooling gel, and an inbuilt 4-way L-ADAPT lumbar support system that provides the most comfortable seating experience. Its 4D, full-metal mechanism and PU coated armrests come with a CloudSwap replacement system. The chair has a class 4 piston and aluminum alloy (ADC12) wheelbase with PU-coated casters that can support up to 395lbs. Prices start from 519 USD.

Nobody can deny that a gaming chair is an esthetic addition to the overall look of a gaming setup. These cool-looking chairs are even one of the X-factors of popular YouTubers and Twitch streamers.

Those long gaming sessions without proper gaming chairs might bring fatal consequences like carpal tunnel, pain in several body parts, and even many serious afflictions. That's why investing in a proper gaming chair is a necessity.

