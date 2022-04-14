5 best gaming chairs under 400 USD to get in 2022

As a knight is incomplete without an able horse, a gamer is also incomplete without a proper gaming chair. While high-end hardware ensures that AAA games are not putting much pressure on the PC, a good gaming chair guarantees that those long gaming sessions do not put much pressure on the player's physical health. While people spend a lot on the former, they don't tend to care much about the latter.

Without a proper chair, sitting before a PC for a long time might cause serious injuries to the hands, shoulders, spine, neck, and various other body parts of a gamer. Though lately gaming chairs have become pretty cheap, not every so-called "gaming chair" has the features to provide a comfortable sitting experience.

400 dollars is a pretty sweet spot, where many mid-range gaming chairs from renowned brands like Secretlab and DXRacer squeeze in. So, here are the 5 best gaming chairs available under 400 USD.

Top 5 gaming chairs under 400 USD

5) Razer Iskur X

Breathable fabric

2D armrests

High density foam cushion

300 lbs capacity

Razer wasn't satisfied making just professional gaming peripherals, so in October 2020, they started making gaming chairs. They sure lived up to their name.

Iskur X is a mid-range gaming chair from Razer. The 2D armrests assure fully adjustable arm placement. With its steel reinforced body, Iskur X can take up to 300 lbs load. High-density foam cushions mold the user's body shape, providing a comfortable long-term sitting experience. The multi-layered synthetic leather in this chair is more durable than PU leather.

Neck and lumbar support isn't provided in the package; they cost about 89.98 USD. Razer Iskur X itself is available on Amazon for 399 USD.

4) Noblechairs Epic TX

Synthetic leather

4D armrests

Cold foam cushions

265 lbs capacity

Noblechairs Epic TX is the breathable fabric version of their premium leather-made Noblechairs Epic series. Leather is not everyone's cup of tea. It can sometimes be extremely hot and sticky during summer and cold during winter. If someone demands all the features and premium build quality from Epic but with breathable fabric, Epic TX is a great option for them.

Thanks to the German design team, Epic TX looks really classy in its anthracite color. Included lumbar and head pillow ensures much less stress on the lower abdomen and neck. Fleece backing provides greater durability and comfort. The 4D armrests allow for full adjustments, while the cold foam reduces the deformation of the cushion. The 60mm nylon/polyurethane casters are suitable for both hard and soft flooring.

With a class of 4 durable hydraulic gas lifts, the Epic TX can take up to 265lbs weight. Available for 399.99 only on Amazon.

3) DXRacer Racing Pro

PU and synthetic leather

4D armrests

Multi-function tilt mechanism with locking system

225 lbs capacity

Heading into some of the old trusted brands now, as we close into our top 3 contestants. All the previously-mentioned chairs were made of either breathable fabric or synthetic leather, DXRacer Racing Pro has both PU leather (RV 001) and synthetic leather (RV 131) options.

4D adjustable armrests with soft cushioning help in resting the forearms and elbows. A multi-function tilt mechanism with a locking system ensures one can sit in the most comfortable position. Anti-scratch PU coating casters are very silent and smooth. With the help of a toughened metal frame and class 4 gas lift, Racing Pro can carry up to 225 lbs.

Both the PU leather and synthetic leather versions are available from 339.99 USD in DXRacer's official shop.

2) Vertagear SL5000

PUC synthetic faux leather

4D armrests

UPHR foam cushions

260 lbs capacity

Vertagear SL5000 is more of a bucket seat looking-gaming chair. Their patented "Slide-in" hardware makes the single-handed assembly process easy and effortless. PUC synthetic faux leather combines the durability of synthetic leather with the comfort of PU.

The HygennX coffee fiber padding in the Midnight Blue model reduces odor and increases breathability. Ultra Premium High Resilience or UPHR foam has a density above industry standard, making it able to withstand 62% more weight per cubic foot, than any other foam. The PU-coated Penta RS1 caster ensures scratchless, smooth and silent operation. The 4D armrest, lumbar and neck support add extra bits of comfort. With its steel frame, class 4 gas lift and aluminum alloy 5-star base, the SL5000 can withstand up to 260 lbs.

Available for 394.96 USD on Amazon. Separate RGB kits are available to give it an extra edge over the design.

1) Secretlab Omega

Prime 2.0 PU leather

4D armrests

Cold-cure foam cushions

240 lbs capacity

The top pick in the sub $400 category is the Secretlab Omega. The new Prime 2.0 PU leather passes sweat, humidity, flexing and abrasion tests performed by the TÜV SÜD and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

Secretlab's cold-cure foam mix cushions ensure comfortable long gaming sessions. The same cold-cure foam is used in the lumbar and headrest. Secretlab 4D armrests with full-metal internal mechanisms provide huge durability with super ease of movement, greatly reducing the risk of carpal tunnel. The multi-tilt mechanism with the locking system offers great posture. ADC12 aluminum wheelbase with class 4 gas hydraulics can support up to 240 lbs of weight. Large XL PU-covered wheels go easy on the floor while providing smooth and silent operation.

Secretlab Omega is available from 399.99 USD in the Secretlab official store.

These were the top 5 picks for gaming chairs under 400 USD. These cool-looking ergonomic chairs add an edge to the looks of any gaming setup while literally saving a gamer's back. Online teammates may let one down, but these gaming chairs will reliably provide a comfortable gaming experience for a long time.

