7 best Gaming Chairs that are affordable in 2022

A good gaming chair is necessary for gaming enthusiasts who spend hours in front of their PCs. Without proper lumbar support when battling it out, online players will have to face significant health consequences.

Such concerns have changed the status of chairs from niche products only seen on stage at LAN events and in gaming houses to popular consumer products.

Seven most cost-effective gaming chairs in 2022

Keeping the budget, style, and comfort in mind, the seven best gaming chairs to buy in 2022 are:

Homall High-Back Racing Chair

Nouhas Ergo3D

Respawn 205 Chair

Corsair TC60

Razer Enki X

OFM Essentials Chair

Cougar Explore S

Note: Listed prices and availability of products are subject to change as per availability and region.

1) Homall High-Back Racing Chair

This is by far the most affordable chair that gamers can benefit from. It caters to users on the larger side, with a max weight of 300lbs and a tall frame.

The chair's armrests and pillows are adjustable to customize its neck and lumbar support pillows. This is an excellent deal for the price, but users who can afford to spend a little more should consider more options.

Price: $89 Seat Height: 17.3-21.5" Seat Width: 14.5" Seat Depth: 20.8" Backrest Length: 30.5" Backrest Width: 22.5" Tilt: 90-150° Ergonomics: adjustable armrests, lumbar pillow, neck pillow Max Load: 300 lbs

2) Nouhas Ergo3D

Strictly speaking, this is an office chair, but it's one of the best options for gamers on a budget who's priority is proper posture and back support. As it trades out the heavy cushioning of a racing chair for mesh, it will keep them cool throughout long gaming sessions.

The chair is specifically designed to adapt to users' preferences over time.

Price: $159 Seat Height: 18.5-22.4" Seat Width: 19.17" Seat Depth: 16.3" Tilt: 90-135° Ergonomics: 4D adjustable armrests, dynamic lumbar support, adjustable headrest, adjustable seat depth Max Load: 275 lbs

3) Respawn 110 Gaming Chair

The Respawn 110 is the perfect balance between the two gaming chairs already discussed. It is designed like a standard racing chair like other gaming chairs, but it has a mesh to keep players cool between the lumbar and neck pillow.

The main advantage of the mesh is that it allows them to have a wider recline, and the money saved on the mesh is reinvested into some of the best armrests users will find on any chair on this list.

Price $200 (varies between the range of $180 to $215, the listed price is the price at the time of writing) Seat Height 19-23" Seat Width 20.5" Seat Depth 20.5" Tilt 90-130° Ergonomics 4D adjustable armrests, lumbar pillow, neck pillow Max Load: 275 lbs

4) Corsair TC60

This is one of Corsair's more affordable gaming chairs, but it's still a little expensive compared to the other chairs on this list. The main reason it's worth the price and more is the fabric finish and the deep recline synchronized with the seat base, so users don't risk falling out of their chairs when kicking back.

It is an ideal product for those with more office/gaming chair use-cases.

Price $249 Seat Width 22.6" Seat Depth 17" Backrest Length 33.46" Backrest Width 22.12" Tilt 105 Ergonomics: Synchronized tilt, 3D adjustable armrests, Built-in lumbar support | Max Load 264.5 lbs

5) Razer Enki X

This is one of Razer's first products in this segment catered towards the budget section. The X is the cheapest chair on Razer's Enki line, and the only features it misses out on in comparison to its pricier alternatives are the reactive tilting and 4D armrests.

It does pack in ergonomics, customizability, and look of its more expensive counterparts. If the presence of these features is an absolute necessity, gamers will have to be willing to spend at least $100 more to go for the next best in the Enki line.

Price: $229 Seat Width: 21" Tilt: 152° recline Ergonomics: 2D armrests, built-in lumbar arch Max Load: 299 lbs

6) OFM Essentials Gaming Chair

If players are not concerned about brands and warranty, this is an excellent deal that is just right for them. The OFM Chair is the second cheapest product on this list, and it packs in the utility of products 3x and 4x its price.

This includes flip-up armrests, leather and mesh fabric cushioning, and a fresh design, unlike a racing chair specially designed to support gamers.

Price: $115 Seat Height: 17-20.25" Seat Width: 20" Seat Depth: 19" Backrest Length: 29.5" Backrest Width: 19.75" Max Load: 250 lbs

7) Cougar Explore S

The Cougar Explore S is the best and most expensive chair on this list. It is for users who want to get the best of the best, like the Secretlab Omega, but are a hundred dollars or so short.

This is no exaggeration, as the Explore S packs in all that the flagship chairs are known for. PVC leather, solid metal build, deep recline, 4D armrest, and much more are included here.

The leather is specially perforated to make the chair more breathable as well.

Price: $315 Seat Height: 15-17.32" Seat Width: 25.8" Seat Depth: 22.44" Backrest Length: 34.3" Backrest Width: 21.5" Tilt: 90-155° Ergonomics: 4D armrests, lumbar pillow, padded headrest Max Load: 264.55 lbs

Note: This list reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer