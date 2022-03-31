DxRacer Craft Series chair review: A high quality, comfortable chair

The DxRacer team recently approached me to look at their new “Craft Series” of gaming chairs, and I was pretty excited. I’ve done a fair amount of tech reviews in the past, but never a chair, so this was a new experience.

What I ultimately found is that this chair genuinely surprised me. My experience with gaming chairs has been mediocre at best. On the other hand, this one fit me nicely, and after breaking it in, it felt comfortable and suitable for my back.

DxRacer’s Craft Series is customizable and easy to set up

The DxRacer chair I chose was the Lucky Koi Fish because it reminded me of Nishkiyama in Yakuza. Several other designs are available, and the company also pointed out that they can be customized, but they can be more expensive. This is because the designs are embroidered, not printed on the leather.

The design is on solid PU Leather (artificial leather) and has a gorgeous, stitched design. The other designs frankly didn’t appeal to me, but that’s fine. I picked the one I liked. One thing that I adored, on the other hand, was how easy it was to set up. It came with a bracket on the backrest to make assembly easier, for which I’m eternally grateful.

The chair itself was quite easy to set up, thanks to magnets and pre-assembled parts (Image via Sportskeeda)

I’ve put together many heavy, expensive desk chairs in my day, but I could quickly put this together without anyone’s aid. All of the parts were there, they provided a tool to screw pieces together easily, and it came out perfect with little time and almost no effort.

That’s important to me and likely important to others too. But what about the chair’s features and how comfortable it is to sit in?

The DxRacer is comfortable and adjustable

This series of chairs are similar to the other gaming chairs the manufacturer puts out, with the winged seat and a solid, upright backrest. My previous desk chair was a Tempurpedic, and while it was softer, it didn’t help my back as much. It leans back slightly and doesn’t allow me to adjust it.

I can pull a lever on this chair to adjust it, from being straight up and down to about a 135-degree angle. It’s straightforward to set this up so I can lean back and play games on my PlayStation 5. The height can be adjusted too, but it’s supposed to be for people who are 5’7” and about 200 pounds. While I am that height, I’m a bit heavier than that.

That said, it’s still very comfortable for me. I imagine taller people might not be ‌as comfortable in this chair. One new feature for DxRacer chairs ‌I love is a knob to adjust the chair’s tension. It provided me with excellent lumbar support, and I seldom got up with an aching back after a long writing session.

It was ‌tough to sit on at first, but after a few days, it became comfortable. That first day or two was rough, considering I spend most of my time at my desk writing or streaming.

The chair may not fit everybody, but it fits my frame comfortably (Image via Sportskeeda)

I’ve found it’s easier on my back, though, giving me better posture. The adjustable, 4D armrests are excellent, and it’s easy for me to lean it back if I’m playing something relaxing or keep the chair upright for moments when I need focus, comfort, and concentration.

In Conclusion

The DxRacer Craft Series doesn’t exactly break the mold for gaming chairs, but I genuinely found it easy to set up and great whether I was at my desk or sitting in front of my TV playing a game on the console.

If I had any real complaints, I had was the pillow it came with. It’s nice, but as someone who presently has long hair, constantly having my hair trapped between my back and the cushion? It was very frustrating. I have to always pull my hair from beneath it or get a haircut.

It’s still an excellent chair, and one I highly recommend, but perhaps not for the “big and tall” crowd. This one might be a pass for them. It may not be as soft as my Tempurpedic, but I have been satisfied with the product‌.

DxRacer Craft Series Chair

DxRacer's Craft Series offers quality and ease of setup, but may not fit all bodies (Image via Sportskeeda)

Chair Reviewed: DxRacer “Craft Series” Koi Fish Chair

Product Provided By: DxRacer via StridePR

Release Date: March 2, 2022

Manufacturer: DxRacer

Seat Back: Racing Back

Recline: 135°

Weight Capacity: 250 lbs (200 lbs recommended)

Maximum Height: 6'0" (Up to 5'7" recommended)

Weight: 56.04 lbs

Warranty: 2-year (accessories), lifetime (frame)

