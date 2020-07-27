SypherPK: Fortnite game settings, keybinds & setup

Ali SypherPK Hassan is a famous Fortnite content creator known for his tips & tricks videos and being a former professional Fortnite player. He has a huge fan base of over 4.3 million subscribers on YouTube and over 3.5 million followers on Twitch.

His ability to catch opponents off guard and utilise traps where most players use brute force has led him to be known as the Trap King. SypherPK's Fortnite skills get acknowledged around the globe, and in this article, we are going to list his settings, keybinds and streaming setup when playing the game.

SypherPK Fortnite settings and keybinds

SypherPK's Fortnite settings (Image Credits: Epic Games)

General settings

Mouse Sensitivity X: 10%

10% Mouse Sensitivity Y: 10%

10% Targeting Sensitivity: 50%

50% Scope Sensitivity: 50%

50% Mouse DPI: 400

400 Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

Keybinds

Use: V

V Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Reload: Mouse Wheel Button

Mouse Wheel Button Crouch: Left Ctrl

Left Ctrl Sprint: Default

Default Rotate: Mouse Wheel Button:

Mouse Wheel Button: Harvesting Tool: Tab

Tab Weapon Slot 1: E

E Weapon Slot 2: R

R Weapon Slot 3: C

C Weapon Slot 4: X

X Weapon Slot 5: Z

Z Building Slot 1 (Wall): Q

Q Building Slot 2 (Floor): Mouse Button 4

Mouse Button 4 Building Slot 3 (Stairs): Mouse Button 5

Mouse Button 5 Building Slot 4 (Roof): Left Shift

Left Shift Trap Slot: T

T Edit on Release: Off

Off Building Edit: F / Mouse Wheel Up

F / Mouse Wheel Up Reset Edit: Right Click / Mouse Wheel Up

Right Click / Mouse Wheel Up Inventory: 3

3 Map: M

M Repair: Caps Lock

Caps Lock Emote: B

Video settings

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920×1080 16:9

1920×1080 16:9 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Brightness: 50%

50% User Interface Contrast: 1x

1x Color Blind Mode: Off

Off Color Blind Strength: 0

0 3D Resolution: 100%

100% View Distance: Epic

Epic Shadows: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Textures: Low

Low Effects: Low

Low Post Processing: Low

Low Vsync: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Show FPS: On

On Multithreaded Rendering: On

On HUD Scale: 100%

SypherPK's PC setup

Let's take a look at the build of all his computer systems.

Gaming PC

CPU: Intel Core I9-9900K

Intel Core I9-9900K GPU: EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 TI

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 TI Mainboard: MSI MEG Z390 ACE

MSI MEG Z390 ACE Memory: G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 16GB

G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 16GB Case: LIAN LI PC-O11 Dynamic Razer Edition

LIAN LI PC-O11 Dynamic Razer Edition Liquid Cooling: Corsair H100i RGB PLATINUM AIO

Corsair H100i RGB PLATINUM AIO HDD: WD Blue 1TB

WD Blue 1TB SSD: WD_Black SN750 1TB

WD_Black SN750 1TB POWER SUPPLY: EVGA Supernova 850 T2, 80+ Titanium 850W

EVGA Supernova 850 T2, 80+ Titanium 850W FANS: Corsair LL Series LL120 RGB 120mm

Streaming PC

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1700X

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X GPU: Gigabyte Radeon RX 480 G1 Gaming

Gigabyte Radeon RX 480 G1 Gaming Mainboard: Asrock X370 Killer SLI

Asrock X370 Killer SLI Memory: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB

Gear

Monitor: Alienware AW2518H

Alienware AW2518H Mouse: Razer Viper Ultimate

Razer Viper Ultimate Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK XXL

SteelSeries QcK XXL Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini - RGB

Ducky One 2 Mini - RGB Headset: Sennheiser HD 700

Sennheiser HD 700 Microphone: Shure SM7B

Shure SM7B ARM: Rode PSA1

Rode PSA1 Mixer: Behringer Xenyx X1204USB

Behringer Xenyx X1204USB Webcam: Sony Alpha a6300

Sony Alpha a6300 Chair: DXRacer Formula Series

