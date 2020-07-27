SypherPK: Fortnite game settings, keybinds & setup

Ali SypherPK Hassan is a famous Fortnite content creator known for his tips & tricks videos and being a former professional Fortnite player. He has a huge fan base of over 4.3 million subscribers on YouTube and over 3.5 million followers on Twitch.
His ability to catch opponents off guard and utilise traps where most players use brute force has led him to be known as the Trap King. SypherPK's Fortnite skills get acknowledged around the globe, and in this article, we are going to list his settings, keybinds and streaming setup when playing the game.
SypherPK Fortnite settings and keybinds
General settings
- Mouse Sensitivity X: 10%
- Mouse Sensitivity Y: 10%
- Targeting Sensitivity: 50%
- Scope Sensitivity: 50%
- Mouse DPI: 400
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
Keybinds
- Use: V
- Jump: Space Bar
- Reload: Mouse Wheel Button
- Crouch: Left Ctrl
- Sprint: Default
- Rotate: Mouse Wheel Button:
- Harvesting Tool: Tab
- Weapon Slot 1: E
- Weapon Slot 2: R
- Weapon Slot 3: C
- Weapon Slot 4: X
- Weapon Slot 5: Z
- Building Slot 1 (Wall): Q
- Building Slot 2 (Floor): Mouse Button 4
- Building Slot 3 (Stairs): Mouse Button 5
- Building Slot 4 (Roof): Left Shift
- Trap Slot: T
- Edit on Release: Off
- Building Edit: F / Mouse Wheel Up
- Reset Edit: Right Click / Mouse Wheel Up
- Inventory: 3
- Map: M
- Repair: Caps Lock
- Emote: B
Video settings
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080 16:9
- Frame rate limit: 240 FPS
- Brightness: 50%
- User Interface Contrast: 1x
- Color Blind Mode: Off
- Color Blind Strength: 0
- 3D Resolution: 100%
- View Distance: Epic
- Shadows: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Off
- Textures: Low
- Effects: Low
- Post Processing: Low
- Vsync: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Show FPS: On
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- HUD Scale: 100%
SypherPK's PC setup
Let's take a look at the build of all his computer systems.
Gaming PC
- CPU: Intel Core I9-9900K
- GPU: EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 TI
- Mainboard: MSI MEG Z390 ACE
- Memory: G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 16GB
- Case: LIAN LI PC-O11 Dynamic Razer Edition
- Liquid Cooling: Corsair H100i RGB PLATINUM AIO
- HDD: WD Blue 1TB
- SSD: WD_Black SN750 1TB
- POWER SUPPLY: EVGA Supernova 850 T2, 80+ Titanium 850W
- FANS: Corsair LL Series LL120 RGB 120mm
Streaming PC
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
- GPU: Gigabyte Radeon RX 480 G1 Gaming
- Mainboard: Asrock X370 Killer SLI
- Memory: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB
Gear
- Monitor: Alienware AW2518H
- Mouse: Razer Viper Ultimate
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK XXL
- Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini - RGB
- Headset: Sennheiser HD 700
- Microphone: Shure SM7B
- ARM: Rode PSA1
- Mixer: Behringer Xenyx X1204USB
- Webcam: Sony Alpha a6300
- Chair: DXRacer Formula Series
