Dr Disrespect's Fortnite & Warzone: Settings, keybinds & PC setup

Dr Disrespect is a famous former Twitch streamer known for playing battle royale games like PUBG, Call of Duty Warzone, Black Ops 4: Blackout, and Apex Legends who has a net worth of about $3.5 Million.

Dr Disrespect has a huge fan base with over 30k subscribers on Twitch and over 1.76 Million subscribers on YouTube. He has been banned from Twitch for unexplained reasons and has announced that he is never going back to the platform.

Dr Disrespect's Fortnite Settings and Keybinds

Fortnite Settings

Here is the complete list of Dr Disrespect's Fortnite's settings and keybindings:

Video Settings

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920×1080 16:9

1920×1080 16:9 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Brightness: 100%

100% User Interface Contrast: 1x

1x Color Blind Mode: Off

Off Color Blind Strength: 0

0 3D Resolution: 100%

100% View Distance: Far

Far Shadows: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Textures: Epic

Epic Effects: Low

Low Post Processing: High

High Vsync: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Show FPS: On

On Multithreaded Rendering: On

On HUD Scale: 100%

General Settings

Advertisement

Mouse Sensitivity X: 7%

7% Mouse Sensitivity Y: 7%

7% ADS Sens: 60%

60% Scope Sensitivity: 40%

40% Mouse DPI: 400

400 Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

Keybinds

Use: E

E Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Reload/Rotate: R

R Sprint: Default

Default Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Repair/upgrade: H

H Harvesting Tool: F

F Weapon Slot 1: 2

2 Weapon Slot 2: 3

3 Weapon Slot 3: 4

4 Weapon Slot 4: 5

5 Weapon Slot 5: 6

6 Building Slot 1 (Wall): Z

Z Building Slot 2 (Platform): Q

Q Building Slot 3 (Ramp): C

C Building Slot 4 (Roof): Left Alt

Left Alt Trap: Middle Mouse Button

Middle Mouse Button Building Edit: G

G Building Reset: Right Click

Right Click Inventory: Tab

Dr Disrespect's Call of Duty Warzone Settings and Keybinds

Call of Duty Warzone

Here are the complete Warzone Settings that provide Dr Disrespect with more speed, accurate aim and overall a good experience in the game.

Video Settings

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Refresh rate: 240

240 Render resolution: 100

100 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic Custom frame limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Texture resolution: High

High Particle quality: Low

Low Texture filter Anisotropic: Low

Low Tessellation: Near

Near Bullet Impact and Sprays: Enabled

Enabled Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Low Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Particle Lighting: Low

Low DirectX Raytracing: Disabled

Disabled Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Disabled Screen Space Reflection: Low

Low Anti-Aliasing: SMAA 1x

SMAA 1x Depth of Field: Enabled

Enabled Filmic Strength: 1.00

1.00 World Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Film Grain: 0.25

Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

400 Polling rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz Mouse Sensitivity: 9.8

9.8 Vertical sensitivity mouse: 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity: Legacy

Legacy ADS sensitivity (Low zoom): 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity (High zoom): 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity T. timing: Gradual

Gradual Monitor distance coefficient: Locked

Locked Mouse acceleration: 0.00

0.00 Mouse filtering: 0.00

0.00 Mouse smoothing: Disabled

General Settings

Field of View: 100

100 ADS Field of View: Independent

Independent Brightness: 50.00

50.00 H. / V. HUD Bounds: 100

100 Color Blind Type: Disabled

Disabled Colourblind Target: Off

Off Mini Map Shape: Round

Round Mini Map Rotation: Enabled

Movement and weapon settings

Slide Behavior: Tap

Tap Crouch Behavior: Hold

Hold Prone Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Automatic Airborne Mantle: Disabled

Disabled Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint

Automatic Tactical Sprint Depleted Weapon Ammo Switch: Enabled

Enabled Switch Weapon Minimum Delay: 0.00

0.00 Weapon Switch Wrap-Around: Enabled

Enabled Weapon Mount Activation: Toggle Weapon Mount Keybind

Toggle Weapon Mount Keybind Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Enabled

Enabled Weapon Mount Exit Delay: 100.0

100.0 Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Hold Change Zoom/ Toggle Hybrid Behavior: Sprint / Tactical Sprint / Steady Aim Keybind

Sprint / Tactical Sprint / Steady Aim Keybind Equipment Behavior: Hold

Hold Vehicle Camera Recenter: Disabled

Keybinds

Use Object: E

E Jump/Stand/Mante: Space

Space Crouch/Slide: Left Ctrl

Left Ctrl Prone: Z

Z Change Stance/Slide: C

C User Armor Plates: Q

Q Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Steady Aim: Left Shift

Left Shift Weapon Mount: Mouse 5

Mouse 5 Reload: R

R Alternate Fire: B

B Melee/Finishing Move: V

V Lethal Equipment: Mouse 4

Mouse 4 Tactical Equipment: X

Dr Disrespect PC Setup

Monitor: ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q

ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q Mouse: Razer DeathAdder Elite

Razer DeathAdder Elite Mouse Pad: Razer Gigantus

Razer Gigantus Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma V2

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 Headphones: Turtle Beach Elite Pro

Turtle Beach Elite Pro Gaming Chair: DXRacer FH08/NO

DXRacer FH08/NO Processor: Intel Core I7 6700K

Intel Core I7 6700K Graphics Card: ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce GTX 1080

ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce GTX 1080 Microphone: Shure SM7B

Shure SM7B Webcam: Logitech HD Pro C920

Dr Disrespect has recently released a music video on his YouTube channel, and there are rumours that Dr Disrespect will be coming back to YouTube although he hasn't confirmed anything.

Also Read: Tfue - Age, height, real name, net worth & more.