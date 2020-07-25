Dr Disrespect's Fortnite & Warzone: Settings, keybinds & PC setup

Dr Disrespect is a famous former Twitch streamer known for playing battle royale games like PUBG, Call of Duty Warzone, Black Ops 4: Blackout, and Apex Legends who has a net worth of about $3.5 Million.
Dr Disrespect has a huge fan base with over 30k subscribers on Twitch and over 1.76 Million subscribers on YouTube. He has been banned from Twitch for unexplained reasons and has announced that he is never going back to the platform.
Dr Disrespect's Fortnite Settings and Keybinds
Here is the complete list of Dr Disrespect's Fortnite's settings and keybindings:
Video Settings
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080 16:9
- Frame rate limit: 240 FPS
- Brightness: 100%
- User Interface Contrast: 1x
- Color Blind Mode: Off
- Color Blind Strength: 0
- 3D Resolution: 100%
- View Distance: Far
- Shadows: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Off
- Textures: Epic
- Effects: Low
- Post Processing: High
- Vsync: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Show FPS: On
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- HUD Scale: 100%
General Settings
- Mouse Sensitivity X: 7%
- Mouse Sensitivity Y: 7%
- ADS Sens: 60%
- Scope Sensitivity: 40%
- Mouse DPI: 400
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
Keybinds
- Use: E
- Jump: Space Bar
- Reload/Rotate: R
- Sprint: Default
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Repair/upgrade: H
- Harvesting Tool: F
- Weapon Slot 1: 2
- Weapon Slot 2: 3
- Weapon Slot 3: 4
- Weapon Slot 4: 5
- Weapon Slot 5: 6
- Building Slot 1 (Wall): Z
- Building Slot 2 (Platform): Q
- Building Slot 3 (Ramp): C
- Building Slot 4 (Roof): Left Alt
- Trap: Middle Mouse Button
- Building Edit: G
- Building Reset: Right Click
- Inventory: Tab
Dr Disrespect's Call of Duty Warzone Settings and Keybinds
Here are the complete Warzone Settings that provide Dr Disrespect with more speed, accurate aim and overall a good experience in the game.
Video Settings
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920×1080
- Refresh rate: 240
- Render resolution: 100
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- Custom frame limit: Unlimited
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Texture resolution: High
- Particle quality: Low
- Texture filter Anisotropic: Low
- Tessellation: Near
- Bullet Impact and Sprays: Enabled
- Shadow Map Resolution: Low
- Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled
- Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled
- Particle Lighting: Low
- DirectX Raytracing: Disabled
- Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
- Screen Space Reflection: Low
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA 1x
- Depth of Field: Enabled
- Filmic Strength: 1.00
- World Motion Blur: Disabled
- Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled
- Film Grain: 0.25
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 400
- Polling rate: 1000 Hz
- Mouse Sensitivity: 9.8
- Vertical sensitivity mouse: 1.00
- ADS sensitivity: Legacy
- ADS sensitivity (Low zoom): 1.00
- ADS sensitivity (High zoom): 1.00
- ADS sensitivity T. timing: Gradual
- Monitor distance coefficient: Locked
- Mouse acceleration: 0.00
- Mouse filtering: 0.00
- Mouse smoothing: Disabled
General Settings
- Field of View: 100
- ADS Field of View: Independent
- Brightness: 50.00
- H. / V. HUD Bounds: 100
- Color Blind Type: Disabled
- Colourblind Target: Off
- Mini Map Shape: Round
- Mini Map Rotation: Enabled
Movement and weapon settings
- Slide Behavior: Tap
- Crouch Behavior: Hold
- Prone Behavior: Toggle
- Automatic Airborne Mantle: Disabled
- Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle
- Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint
- Depleted Weapon Ammo Switch: Enabled
- Switch Weapon Minimum Delay: 0.00
- Weapon Switch Wrap-Around: Enabled
- Weapon Mount Activation: Toggle Weapon Mount Keybind
- Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Enabled
- Weapon Mount Exit Delay: 100.0
- Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold
- Change Zoom/ Toggle Hybrid Behavior: Sprint / Tactical Sprint / Steady Aim Keybind
- Equipment Behavior: Hold
- Vehicle Camera Recenter: Disabled
Keybinds
- Use Object: E
- Jump/Stand/Mante: Space
- Crouch/Slide: Left Ctrl
- Prone: Z
- Change Stance/Slide: C
- User Armor Plates: Q
- Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Steady Aim: Left Shift
- Weapon Mount: Mouse 5
- Reload: R
- Alternate Fire: B
- Melee/Finishing Move: V
- Lethal Equipment: Mouse 4
- Tactical Equipment: X
Dr Disrespect PC Setup
- Monitor: ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q
- Mouse: Razer DeathAdder Elite
- Mouse Pad: Razer Gigantus
- Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma V2
- Headphones: Turtle Beach Elite Pro
- Gaming Chair: DXRacer FH08/NO
- Processor: Intel Core I7 6700K
- Graphics Card: ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce GTX 1080
- Microphone: Shure SM7B
- Webcam: Logitech HD Pro C920
Dr Disrespect has recently released a music video on his YouTube channel, and there are rumours that Dr Disrespect will be coming back to YouTube although he hasn't confirmed anything.
