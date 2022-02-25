Minecraft YouTuber Karl Jacobs attacks his chair with a katana, has fans in splits

Minecraft Youtuber and streamer Karl Jacobs decided to do something a little erratic on a Discord call during a recent stream. The internet personality, known for participating in Mr. Beast's challenge videos, apologized as he inexplicably pulled a katana from his closet and began stabbing his gaming chair.

As his shenanigans continued, Jacobs donned a checkered green haori in the likeness of Tanjiro Kamado from the hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Chair destruction has been something of a meme between Karl and his Minecraft content creation counterparts, and this katana-based attack has certainly ratcheted things up.

Minecraft: Karl Jacobs' fan reaction

Karl dons a Demon Slayer cosplay during the stabbing of his chair (Image via Youtube user Canoon)

Although Karl is well-known for what his fans coined "chair abuse," the inclusion of a blade immediately got a highly positive reaction from his fans.

One commenter stated that they weren't all that surprised as "chair abuse is part of the community," but others believed Karl's antics were hilarious. This was mainly due to the inclusion of the Tanjiro costume and his repeated shouts of apologies as he skewered the chair.

Glacier / Emma @glacierstudios_ things i did not expect to see today: karl jacobs slice a desk chair in half with a katana things i did not expect to see today: karl jacobs slice a desk chair in half with a katana

"Karl yelling 'I'm sorry' while stabbing a chair with a katana in a Tanjiro cosplay is the best thing I've seen," remarked user Ihaveanaxe. Many fans on Youtube echoed a similar sentiment.

Jacobs' antics yielded a wide range of responses from fans (Image via Canooon/YouTube)

To this day, Karl still creates videos alongside Mr. Beast's team despite moving along to his own content creation. Jacobs' most well-known reputation is for partaking in several different challenge videos and his inclusion in the Dream SMP Minecraft server in August of 2020.

Comments reacting to Karl's Demon Slayer cosplay costume and previous chair damaging (Image via Canooon/Youtube)

He's also taken part in the Minecraft Championships on many occasions, and thanks in part to wild antics like a Demon Slayer-styled assault on his gaming chair, Karl's star seems as if it's only getting brighter.

The stream capture itself was posted by Canooon, a dedicated fan of everything related to the massively popular Minecraft Dream SMP server. The video currently stands at over 16,000 views and 1.1k likes in a little over one day.

Although Jacobs had a previous channel known as Game Patrol from 2016 to 2018, he began accruing significant popularity during 2020. After Jake the Viking left Mr. Beast's crew of creators that year, Jacobs, who had been a cameraman for the group, returned to on-screen entertainment.

