5 best budget monitors under $350

A computer monitor is one of the most important components of a PC build, as it's quite literally the 'window' to a satisfactory PC experience.

The majority of people aim to get top-of-the-line CPUs or GPUs but still cheap out on their displays, which isn't the best idea as a sub-par monitor will ruin your experience even if you have a top-of-the-line CPU and GPU combo.

This article will aim to list out some of the best displays you can buy right for your rig and the points you should consider before spending your hard-earned money.

Points to consider before buying a monitor

The Aspect ratio: The Horizontal to vertical ratio of the display The Resolution: The pixel count of the display The Refresh rate: The no. of times the on-screen content is refreshed per second The Response time: Time taken by pixels to change colors Color accuracy: Color reproduction range of the display Display size: Physical size of the display External build: The aesthetic and build, number and types of port, etc.

Some great monitors worth considering

5) HP V223ve ($145)

HP V223ve (Image via HP, amazon.com)

A budget option by HP, this 1080p 21.5" monitor is a great entry-level option for those who want great build and display quality from a reputed manufacturer. Also, the matt black finish looks aesthetically pleasing and will fit right in with the majority of setups.

Specs:

Brand: HP

Size, Resolution: 21.5inch, 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 75hz

Response Time: 7ms GTG

Color Accuracy: ~

4) Samsung UE57 Series 28" 4K ($284)

The Samsung UE57 series 28" 4K (Image via Amazon)

This is pretty much the lowest you can spend for a 4K display from a reputed brand like Samsung. With a large and bright 28 inch and 370 nits display, this budget-friendly 4K monitor is a stunner, albeit at a refresh rate of 60hz.

Specs:

Brand: Samsung

Size, Resolution: 28 inch, 3840x2160

Refresh Rate: 60hz

Response Time: 1ms GTG

Color Accuracy: ~

3) ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q1A 28" ($329)

The Asus TUF 28 inch 4K (Image via Amazon)

A budget-friendly 4K gaming monitor, the ASUS Tuf VG289Q1A is a steal for under $330, with its gamer aesthetic and 28 inches 350 nits 3840x2160 display. It also comes with AMD Freesync, Game plus Technology (FPS counter, On-screen crosshair, etc.), and 'Shadow Boost Technology', which clarifies the dark areas of a game without overexposing the brighter areas.

Specs:

Brand: ASUS

Size, Resolution: 28inch, 3840x2160

Refresh Rate: 60hz

Response Time: ~

Color Accuracy: 90% DCI-P3

2) Sceptre 30-inch Curved ($300)

Sceptre 30inch curved (Image via Amazon)

A remarkable 30" 2560x1080 200hz Curved Display by Sceptre, with 1ms response time (MPRT) it is a perfect fit for Battle royales like Warzone or Apex, with its 200hz refresh rate and the extra horizontal FOV.

Specs:

Brand: Sceptre

Size, Resolution: 30inch, 2560x1080 curved

Refresh Rate: 200hz

Response Time: 1ms MPRT

Color Accuracy: ~

1) LG 34WK650-W 34" ($349)

The LG 34WK650-W 34"(Image via Amazon)

This stunner by LG has the same sleek and minimalist design as its smaller cousin, the 29WN600-W 29", but a larger 34-inch display upfront. It also comes with height adjustment options and is a perfect fit for a modern minimalist setup. And with a 75hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB, it's great for both gaming and creative needs.

Specs:

Brand: LG

Size, Resolution: 34inch, 2560x1080

Refresh Rate: 75hz

Response Time: 5ms GTG

Color Accuracy: 99% sRGB

