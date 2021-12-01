5 best ultrawide gaming monitors under 400 dollars

A monitor is quite literally your window to gaming, and as such, it should be given the utmost priority when putting together a gaming computer.
Despite having a top-of-the-line card like an RTX 3060, a lousy monitor will spoil your gaming experience. On the contrary, a good monitor hooked to even a GTX 1660 Super will considerably improve your overall gaming experience.
Still, many people cheap out on the monitor, but who can you blame given the current prices? Hence, we will list the best ultrawide gaming monitors, all for under 400 US dollars.
But first, let's take a look at some of the essential features to consider while buying a gaming monitor.
What to look for in a gaming monitor
- Aspect ratio: Whether you'd like 16:9 or a 21:9 ultra-wide (this is what we are covering).
- Resolution: The total pixel count of the display. 1080p is pretty much standard.
- Refresh rate: The number of times the display refreshes per second. It is measured in Hz.
- Response time: The time taken by pixels to change colors. Anything <5ms GtG is good enough for gaming at 120hz/144hz.
- Color accuracy: The ability of the display to reproduce a broader range of colors.
- Display size: The physical size of the display.
- External build: The build quality, number of ports, look and design, etc.
Top five picks for ultrawide gaming monitors (~$400):
- LG 29WN600-W 29"
- Sceptre 30-inch Curved
- LG 34WK650-W 34"
- SAMSUNG 34-Inch SJ55W
- Monoprice 35 Inch Zero-G Curved
Note: This list has been sorted by price, from low to high.
5) LG 29WN600-W 29" ($249.96)
If you want a sleek and minimalist design, this LG Ultrawide is best for your setup. And with a 75hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB, it's great for both gaming and creative needs.
Check out this gaming monitor here
4) Sceptre 30-inch Curved ($341.05)
A remarkable 30" 2560x1080 200hz Curved Display with 1ms response time (MPRT), what more can a gamer need?
Check out this gaming monitor here
3) LG 34WK650-W 34" ($399.99)
This monitor has the same sleek and minimalist design but with a larger 34-inch display upfront. It also comes with height adjustment options.
Check out this gaming monitor here
2) SAMSUNG 34-Inch SJ55W ($328)
If the white design of the LG monitors isn't exactly your taste, this 'black' minimalist Samsung monitor is for you. With a higher 3440x1440 resolution and 100% sRGB coverage, this 75hz monitor is great for gaming and creative needs.
Check out this gaming monitor here
1) Monoprice 35 Inch Zero-G Curved ($410.24)
35 inch. QHD. Curved. 120hz. 4ms GTG. Should I go on?
Check out this gaming monitor here
Note: This article reflects the views of the author.