5 best AMD motherboards for gaming in 2022

A quality AMD gaming PC build deserves a powerful AMD motherboard. There are various different AMD motherboards available in the market right now with different chipsets, form factors, from different brands like Gigabyte, MSI, Asus, Asrock, and more. Many of them pack some brand-exclusive features that might be of use to specific users.

These days, with so many options in so many price ranges, it is a pretty difficult task to choose AMD motherboards suitable for specific PC builds. So, here are the 5 best AMD motherboards with different chipsets and form factors with detailed specs information, so buyers can compare for themselves and choose the perfect one for their build.

5 best AMD motherboards for gaming PC builds

1) Gigabyte A520 AORUS Elite

ATX

4 x SATA 6Gb/s

1 x M.2

1 x PCI Express x16

4 x 32GB DDR4 RAM support

Gigabyte A520 AORUS Elite is a premium AMD motherboard based on the A520 chipset. This ATX motherboard with AM4 socekt, supports AMD Ryzen 5000, 5000G, 4000G, and 3000 series processors.

It provides 4 x DIMM sockets supporting up to 128GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM. Onboard audio based on Realtek ALC1200 codec. Realtek GbE LAN chip 1000 Mbit/100 Mbit for faster connection.

On the storage side, it has 1 x M.2 connector and 4 x SATA 6Gb/s connectors with support for RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10. 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports on the back panel. 2 x RGB LED strip headers. A few unique features of the are A520 AORUS Elite support for App Center, physical Q-Flash Plus Button, support for Xpress Install, etc.

Available for 109.99 USD on Amazon.

2) Gigabyte B550 Vision D

ATX

4 x SATA 6Gb/s

2 x M.2

1 x PCI Express x16

4 x 32GB DDR4 RAM support

Gigabyte Vision series AMD motherboards are specifically made for content creators, and B550 Vision D is nothing less. Its fast connectivity, expandable graphics, and fast storage options help to handle heavy design workloads such as video editing and 3D rendering.

This B550 chipset ATX motherboard supports AMD Ryzen 5000, 5000G, 4000G, and 3000 series processors. It also has 4 x DIMM sockets supporting up to 128GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM.

B550 Vision D comes with AMD's StoreMI technology that provides an overall fast userexperience. The advanced Thunderbolt 3 allows users to daisy chain up to 12 devices simultaneously. Realtek ALC1220-VB codec sound card with DTS Ultra support. 1 x PCIe 4.0 connector. 2 x M.2 Socket 3 connectors and 4 x SATA 6Gb/s connectors. 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 4 x Gen 1, and 2 x USB 2.0/1.1 ports.

Available for 302.09 USD on Amazon.

3) MSI MPG X570S Carbon EK X

ATX

8 x SATA 6Gb/s

4 x M.2

2 x PCI Express x16

4 x 32GB DDR4 RAM support

MSI MPG X570S Carbon EK X, might sound like a mouthful, but MSI also ensures that this AMD motherboard is full of unique features too. X570S Carbon EK X is a flagship ATX AM4 motherboard based on X570 chipset.

The most highlighted feature in this motherboard is the custom-designed EK Quantum monoblock CPU+VRM cooling solution, that comes inside the box. Next level CPU, GPU and memory overclocking capabilities.

It has 4 DIMM memory slots supporting up to 128GB DDR4 RAM. Realtek 8125B 2.5G LAN and Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 for blazing fast connectivity. 2 x PCIe x16 slots with AMD CrossFire support.

It also provides 8 x SATA 6Gb/s ports and 4 x M.2 slots with M.2 Shield Frozr thermal solution, with 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps Type-A and 2 x USB 2.0 ports on the back panel. Realtek ALC4080 Codec sound card supports 7.1 channel high definiton audio output.

Available for 499.99 USD on Amazon.

4) ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha

E-ATX

4 x SATA 6Gb/s

5 x M.2

4 x PCI Express x16

8x 32GB DDR4 RAM support

ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha is Asus' flagship E-ATX AMD motherboard with TRX40 chipset, supporting 3rd gen Ryzen Threadripper series processors. The latest AMD 3rd gen Ryzen Threadripper series processors with TRX4 socket motherboards even surpass the specifications of a normal gaming PC and rule the domain of full-fledged workstations. It is by far the most extreme-spec motherboard on the list.

This absolute beast of a motherboard features 8 x DIMM DDR4 memory slots supporting quad channel memory architecture upto 256GB. The OptiMem III technology allows memory kits to run at lower latencies and reduced voltages while operating at higher frequencies.

It comes with 4 x PCIe 4.0 x16 slots with support for NVIDIA 3-Way SLI and AMD 3-Way CrossFireX Technology. Another special feature in this motherboard is the 1.77” OLED display attached to it, that shows power status and potential problems with the CPU, memory, graphics card or boot device for quick diagnosis.

Intel I211-AT, 1 x Gigabit LAN Controller and Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200 ensure blazing fast connectivity. There are also a few ROG exclusive nice-to-have features, like USB BIOS FlashBack, Clear CMOS button, ProbeIt, ROG DIMM.2 module with heatsink, ROG Aluminum heatsink cover, ROG CPU-Z, ROG Aura, Extreme Engine Digi+, and more.

Available for 899.99 USD on Amazon.

5) ROG Strix X570-I Gaming

Mini ITX

4 x SATA 6Gb/s

2 x M.2

1 x PCI Express x16

2 x 32GB DDR4 RAM support

Last but not least, the ROG Strix X570-I Gaming is the Mini ITX choice on the list. This Mini ITX board based on powerful X570 chipset supports AMD Ryzen 5000, 4000G, 3000, 3000G, 2000, 2000G Series desktop processors. 2 x M.2 drive ports with heatsink and aluminum backplate with a cyber-text pattern, increases the esthetic value of the motherboard while providing the next level of cooling.

X570-I Gaming comes with 2 x DIMM slots with max support of 64GB DDR4 RAM. VRM and PCH heatsinks with miniature fans, embedded PCH heatpipes add up to the cooling system.

It has 1 x PCIe 4.0 slot that also triples as a 3.0 x16 and 3.0 x8 slot. Networking is handled by Intel Gigabit Ethernet with ASUS LANGuard, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with MU-MIMO support, and gateway teaming via GameFirst V.

Available for 249.00 USD on Amazon.

With AMD's latest Zen 3 desktop CPUs launching this spring, a lot of new AMD motherboards with tons of features will also be launched. But the current ones are not too far with powerful specs on an ITX board, in-built CPU water blocks, OLED display, amazing color schemes and RGB. It will be fascinating to see the future lineup of AMD motherboards.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan