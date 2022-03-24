"I'd seen it on the shelf": Former Artesian Builds employee reveals the fate of Malena Tudi's moderator's PC

A former Artesian Builds employee, Candy joined the PC building and informative streamer KristoferYee during a recent livestream. During the stream, it was revealed what happened to Malena Tudi's custom PC build, which she had ordered from Artesian Builds.

Back on March 11, 2022, Malena Tudi was seen being extremely angry when some members of her Twitch chat bought up the topic of the PC building company. During the stream, Malena explained how she had made a request for a custom Kirby-themed personal computer for one of her channel moderators, Orophia, commonly known as Oro.

Candy, a former Artesian Builds employee, shared her side of the story when she worked for the PC building company. In her experience at the company, she said the following regarding the custom build for Malena Tudi:

"And then, a few weeks ago, I'd just seen it on the shelf and I was like, oh, like, you know, this case was for Nmplol's...Nick's mod or whatever."

Twitch streamer KristoferYee was joined by Candy, a former employee of the now-disgraced Artesian Builds, where they planned to build a nice and fancy computer setup on the stream for their viewers.

After introducing themselves and having been livestreaming for about two hours, the topic related to Malena Tudi's moderator's PC build came up. Diving straight into the details of this setup, Candy started off by saying:

"So, the Kirby case, if you guys know about it, that was a rush order, ASAP order."

Letting out a small laugh, she continued:

"And I sent it and I kept waiting for it to be shown on stream, when it was never on stream and I was asking about it and people didn't know what I was talking about."

Mentioning how she had seen the same Kirby-themed PC on a shelf, Candy continued to talk about this further by mentioning that:

"And, um, so it was a rushed; he wanted her to have the PC and this was like, s**t, I want to say it like, October? So I rushed it and sent it over. Apparently, he sold it twice on stream to people. I don’t know how he did that because I owned the CAD file and the design and he would not be able to redo that."

Both individuals laughed due to the sheer absurdness of the situation. The former Artesian Builds employee continued:

"And he didn't know who it went to and then it was like, then it was featured in the reroll video. Oh, and she still didn't get it."

Kris then recapped the whole situation for those who were unaware. Talking more about her experience at Artesian Builds, Candy and Kristofer soon moved on to making a flashy PC on their stream and finished building it after six hours.

Fans react to hearing what the former employee of the PC building company had to say regarding the stuck custom PC

Fans and audiences on Reddit were thankful to get proper closure regarding this controversy. A user on Reddit gave more insight into this subject for those not aware of this.

After the company's CEO went viral following his remarks against the content creator having fewer followers, Noah Katz received an ample amount of backlash that led to the PC building company going under.

On March 9, 2022, the company announced that they were seizing all of their activities and suspending them as they planned to go under. They also announced that they are now open for further assistance and investment.

