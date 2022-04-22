5 best liquid coolers to install in your PC

Good liquid coolers are the need of the hour as processors get more powerful than ever before. The science behind CPUs is simple - heat gets generated when electricity is converted to thermal power. As CPUs get bigger, featuring billions of transistors, residual energy loss leads to heat generation. Simply put, the laws of thermodynamics are at play here.

Being more powerful is directly proportional to generating more heat here, but you don’t need liquid cooling if you are not using bleeding-edge hardware.

Most users will find their stock coolers to be adequate for thermal regulation. If you are one of those people, skip this article. But if you belong to the opposite spectrum - the enthusiasts aiming to extract every ounce of performance from your precious hardware, read on.

Best liquid coolers currently

High-end liquid coolers will consistently outperform high-end air coolers. We recommend choosing between the constituents of this list:

1) Arctic Liquid Freezer 420

MIK3Y @xMlK3Y

Asus z390 ROG STRIX gaming E

9900k @ 5ghz

Arctic liquid freezer II 420, front mounted & push/pull with 6 140mm fans

32gb of G.Skill cl16 ram

ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 3080 OC

850W Seasonic Focus Plus Gold w/ the cablemod pro black/white set

Much emphasis has been paid to making sure the noise levels remain barely audible, a common complaint about most liquid coolers. Noise level maxes out at 0.4 sone/14.79 db at a maximum rpm of 1700.

The minimum rpm stands at just 200. It supports Intel’s 1200, 115X, 2011-3, 2066 and AMD’s AM4, AM3(+) sockets. The fan is quite sizeable, too, at 3 x 140mm.

Thanks to a copper cold plate coupled with a micro-skived fin, heat transfer rates have also been taken care of. Also, to ensure wide compatibility, the liquid cooler comes with the industry-standard - a 4-Pin connector for power.

2) Corsair H100

faith | ancientpsychic 🌙🔮 @ancientFGC



GPU: RTX 2080 Super

CPU: i9 9900k

Ram: 4x8 Corsair Vengeance RGB

Mobo: Asus rog z-390-e

Case: Corsair Obsidian

Water cooler: Corsair H100

Fans: Corsair RGB



It supports industry-leading compatibility with Intel 1700, 1200, 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156, 1366, 2011, 2066 and AMD AM4, AM3, AM2 socket CPUs. Maximum noise levels stand at 37dBA, which is considerably higher than the Arctic Freezer series.

The installation is more complicated than one would hope for, but given the price point of $99.99. A no-nonsense offering for those looking for a bare-bones, minimalist setup.

3) NZXT Kraken X63

Myztro | Biinny @BiinnyTV more streaming/gaming room lewds later Just upgraded my PC to a Ryzen 7 3700X and a NZXT Kraken X63more streaming/gaming room lewds later Just upgraded my PC to a Ryzen 7 3700X and a NZXT Kraken X63 😍 more streaming/gaming room lewds later 👀 https://t.co/dDEvbhxQ0w

Available in two RGB and non-RHB versions, the Kraken X63, the show stopper of this cooler, undoubtedly has to be the built-in screen. It shows the temperature of the CPU. There are a plethora of customizations available and compatible software is available to download.

Yes, fans can get a little louder if you want the best possible cooling, but everything gets very quiet once you switch to silent mode.

4) Deepcool GAMMAXX L240 V2

A common cause of anxiety among AIO users is leakage. After all, it’s liquids we’re working with here. To combat this, Deepcool came up with Anti-Leak tech, which works by automating the pressure balance.

This way, the consumers can enjoy the product without fearing any potential leaks that could damage their expensive hardware. There’s full-fledged RGB support, two 120mm fans and respectable maximum fan noise of 30dB.

Konrad Kurt Doofenschmirtz @HavenerFrederik #SetupFürMonty @DasMontyy



Konfiguration:



NZXT H710

AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Gigabyte RTX 2070 Super Gaming OC White

Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 3200 4x8GB

DeepCool Gammaxx L240 RGB V2

Gigabyte X470 Aorus Ultra Gaming

5) Corsair Hydro Series H60 V2

A minimalist, no RGB setup (Image via Corsair)

This cooler is for people who need a compact cooler to fit in smaller cabinets. It’s a 120mm AIO with a maximum noise level of 28.3 dB at 1700 rpm, which isn’t bad. However, it is not recommended to buy this AIO if you’re going to cool an overclocked processor. A high-end stock CPU like Intel's Alder Lake i7 series will work just fine though.

Also, users looking for a minimalist, no RGB setup would be pleasantly surprised because, unlike most new liquid coolers, this one doesn’t come with RGB but a rather plain, matte black finish for minimalists. Coming in at $79.99, this is a value-for-money AIO that people should consider investing their money in.

AIOs are safe

The idea of liquids coming into contact with electronics is terrifying, but in practicality, thermal regulation is handled remarkably well, without any risk. However, we must emphasize the installation. Most users get into trouble when they cannot install liquid coolers the right way.

Manufacturers include mounting guides with every iteration of their products. So, it is paramount that you go through the documentation once, especially if you are a first-time Gaming PC builder. Liquid coolers are infamously blamed for botched installations, improper tubing and general ignorance. Reading documentation is often subjected to bygone practice, but it is certainly an exception here.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

